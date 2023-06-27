profile
Ys X
4
Likers
name : Ys X
platform : PC
editor : Falcom
developer : Falcom
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5858
visites since opening : 9267488
guiguif > blog
all
Ys X: Nouvelle video de 6min40
YS X se represente via une nouvelle video montrant a la fois du gameplay, mais aussi des extraits des 8 pistes de l'OST qui seront sur la mini-soundtrack du collector.

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    olimar59, burningcrimson
    posted the 06/27/2023 at 09:29 AM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    rockmanz posted the 06/27/2023 at 09:35 AM
    Je suis très enthousiaste ! Beaucoup de clins d'oeils à l'OST du VIII, c'est un bon signe !
    akinen posted the 06/27/2023 at 09:40 AM
    Une bouffée d’air frais cette licence en tout cas. J’ai hâte de jouer au prochain épisode
    testament posted the 06/27/2023 at 10:08 AM
    Toujours aussi sec et nerveux Adol.
    burningcrimson posted the 06/27/2023 at 12:00 PM
    Violent Warriors elle déchire !
    burningcrimson posted the 06/27/2023 at 12:11 PM
    La 2 aussi d'ailleurs !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo