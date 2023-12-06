Jeux Video

C'est bon, le jeu a eu son vrai patch officielLa 1.1 donc, et la première MAJ d'une longue série selon Arkane qui souhaite rattraper le coup :Increased enemy encounter spawn rates across the open worldImproved ADS (aim down sight) visibility when looking through sniper rifle scopesBreakable glass will now shatter on first impact from all gunsWhen using additional ammo storage skills, ammo collected above the standard weapon capacity will now persist between gameplay sessionsPlayers can move without interruption when performing melee attacks against enemiesBribón no longer idles in place after performing the Siren abilityDevinder's Translocate ability is now more reliable when used in the Black Sun boss arenaUpdated various mission descriptions and mission summary texts across all languagesNests now unlock at the correct time when playing in New Game Plus (after completing A Voice in the Dark, and starting giving You Tomorrow* | or in the reverse order)Added medical supplies to the path leading up to the Bloody Tom boss arenaGeneral mission fixes and improvementsCOMBATFixed multiple instances of enemies appearing unresponsive in combatImproved Vampire melee attacks to increase chances of hitting players in motionCultist and Bellwether enemies received general improvements to their combat behaviors, including faster reaction timesThe Rook is now more relentless and will now hunt down all living party members. Kill or be killedRook Storm lightning bolts will no longer hit players through rooftops and most other unexpected situationsAI/NPCGeneral improvements to human enemy navigation, including animation timing and responsivenessDormant Vampires are now more susceptible to waking up from player-generated noiseEnemies are now drawn towards the greatest threat during combat. This could be a player, Bribón, or an opposing enemy factionImproved enemy pathing options across open world areas in both districtsAdded mouth blood to additional Vampire facial variationsENVIRONMENTPlayers have higher chances of encountering additional and varied enemies while exploring the open worldEnemies are no longer able to shoot through certain walls in the Fire StationVampire Nest exit door will now appear correctly in the Shipyard heart instanceImproved many instances of visual issues at a distance, including materials and model adjustmentsMission Briefing sequences are brighterImproved lighting and audio processing in many interior spaces in both districtsSkybox updates to prevent extreme star flickeringGeneral improvements to collision detection and asset placement throughout both districtsPERFORMANCE & STABILITYFixed an issue that was preventing certain decal streaming textures to fully load in, causing them to appear blurryResolved several situations where players could experience an infinite loading screenImproved framerate performance in Bloody Tom and Miss Whisper psychic spaces and boss arenasPlayers can now proceed past the Accessibility Menu on a new, unlinked bethesda.net accountImproved lighting performance in psychic spacesBlood pool reflections no longer excessively flickerOptimized VFX particle counts, emitters, and spawn rates for the following effects:Shield and Inspiration enemy trait effectsEnvironmental fire and smoke effects in the Bladewell CampgroundsHero ability effects, including Layla's Umbrella and Jacob's Heart StopperBloody Tom's slam effect, and Miss Whisper's death effectsFloating dust particle effectsGrave Lock effectsPsychic EchoesNest area-of-influence effectsEffects when placing Underboss skulls on vampire god pedestalsBlood tree disintegration effectsOptimized memory usage when using Jacob's Raven abilityBlack Sun's clothing no longer renders animated blue materialsGeneral improvements to stabilityMULTIPLAYERIncreased the chances of players encountering enemies with special traits in multiplayer sessionsGeneral improvements to stability and functionality in Multiplayer LobbiesACCESSIBILITYLeft and right movement keys can now be successfully remapped to Left and Right Arrow keys to improve left-handed movement control experiencePlayers with existing game saves will need to reset their Mouse and Keyboard bindings to Default in the settings menu before attempting to remap movement keys to the arrow keysScreen Narration supports additional paths for critical player communication:Invites and Friend requestsJoining a multiplayer LobbyClients leaving a multiplayer Lobby"Invalid Username or Password" errorAdditional bethesda.net menu screensUpdated states of disabled UI elements once players Ready Up in a multiplayer Lobby"Let Games Read to Me" option on first launch for Xbox Series consoles is now enabledAdjusted the timing of several subtitles to ensure they display in the correct orderScreen Narration settings will now persist between game sessionsAdded missing audio cues for Friends List section headers, and the Play Game buttonAdjusted text size scaling for Bethesda iconsContrast improvements for Ping text, multiplayer progression text headers, and Hero namesControls will no longer lock while the Text-To-Speech field is openResolved instances where certain UI elements would lose cursor focusAdded error messages and warning pop-ups for the following situations:Controller disconnections while on the Initial Input ScreenClients de-selecting Ready after the Host launches the gamePlayers cancelling Friend requestsAdded missing subtitles to Archive entries for the Giving You Tomorrow mission briefing"Optional Details" is no longer a required field when reporting another playerUSER INTERFACETutorial blades are now more responsive when multiple are stacked on top of one anotherSettings will revert correctly during active gameplay when Cancelling in the Confirm Changes message promptEnemies will no longer lose nameplates and health bar information when cancelling fast travelWeapons loadouts will no longer swap into weapon inventory when starting new game sessions in quick successionSafehouse keys have been added to the Key RingThe Rook Storm meter now appears more consistently in game, and in the MapGeneral improvements to Menu navigation and feedbackOuais pas le temps de traduire mais y a que des anglophones ici j'espère.Qui sait, le jeu deviendra peut-être "moyen" dans 1 an