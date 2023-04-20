profile
DNF Duel
3
Likers
name : DNF Duel
platform : PC
editor : Nexon
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
128
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4736
visites since opening : 7116919
nicolasgourry > blog
all
[Switch] DNF Duel / Disponible


Le portage est réussi.


Le jeu est disponible aussi sur PC/PS5/PS4, il a une moyenne de OpenCritic 79%.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/20/2023 at 10:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    victornewman posted the 04/20/2023 at 11:56 AM
    traduction Allemande et Espagnol rajouter mais toujours pas de traduction Française le foutage de gueule ....
    alucardk posted the 04/20/2023 at 01:06 PM
    victornewman Nous sommes devenus un petit pays à présent.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo