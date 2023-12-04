profile
guiguif
181
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5781
visites since opening : 9044009
guiguif > blog
all
[HBO] The Penguin: Premier teaser du spin-off de The Batman
Le film The Batman de Matt Reeves donnera lieu a une serie sur HBO Max avec comme personnage principal le Pingouin incarné par Colin Farrell.

    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    playstation2008, walterwhite, burningcrimson, mrponey, negan, colt, yanssou, victornewman, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    liberty posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:12 PM
    Super ! Ca changera des séries live DC qui font un peu cheap. Et ca permet d'étendre l'univers de Batman de Matt Reeves en attendant la suite
    walterwhite posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:14 PM
    Du nectar
    ducknsexe posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:15 PM
    Au menu : du poisson cru
    cliana posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:23 PM
    liberty Pourtant Gotham était une très bonne série sur la saga.
    liberty posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:47 PM
    cliana Pas regardé mais c'est le même univers ou juste un truc dans le meme genre d epoque ?
    colt posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:51 PM
    la serie que j'attends le plus de mon mechant favori dans l'univers de batman !

    le clin d'oeil a la tony soprano franchement du lourd !
    famimax posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:52 PM
    liberty Le même univers que quoi ? Que la série TV Batman de la fin des années 60 ?
    liberty posted the 04/12/2023 at 08:08 PM
    famimax C'est le même univers du film The Batman avec Pattinson. Le second film tournera peut être autour de la cours des Hiboux. Et y a peut être moyen qu'ils fassent d'autres série avec d autres méchants
    victornewman posted the 04/12/2023 at 08:10 PM
    cliana la série Gotham c'est plus proche d'une serie CW que du film The Batman .
    bennj posted the 04/12/2023 at 08:24 PM
    C'est quoi leur délire de foutre des trailers via un youtube dégueulasse en 1080p. Sérieux la taille des pixels des que c'est un peu sombre.

    victornewman Clairement, là on est largement au dessus d'un truc à la Gotham (et je parle même pas de CW) avec ce teaser ca se voit de suite.
    victornewman posted the 04/12/2023 at 08:31 PM
    bennj
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo