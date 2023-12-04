accueil
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif
[HBO] The Penguin: Premier teaser du spin-off de The Batman
Le film The Batman de Matt Reeves donnera lieu a une serie sur HBO Max avec comme personnage principal le Pingouin incarné par Colin Farrell.
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
playstation2008
,
walterwhite
,
burningcrimson
,
mrponey
,
negan
,
colt
,
yanssou
,
victornewman
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 04/12/2023 at 07:06 PM by
guiguif
comments (
11
)
liberty
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:12 PM
Super ! Ca changera des séries live DC qui font un peu cheap. Et ca permet d'étendre l'univers de Batman de Matt Reeves en attendant la suite
walterwhite
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:14 PM
Du nectar
ducknsexe
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:15 PM
Au menu : du poisson cru
cliana
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:23 PM
liberty
Pourtant Gotham était une très bonne série sur la saga.
liberty
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:47 PM
cliana
Pas regardé mais c'est le même univers ou juste un truc dans le meme genre d epoque ?
colt
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:51 PM
la serie que j'attends le plus de mon mechant favori dans l'univers de batman !
le clin d'oeil a la tony soprano franchement du lourd !
famimax
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 07:52 PM
liberty
Le même univers que quoi ? Que la série TV Batman de la fin des années 60 ?
liberty
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 08:08 PM
famimax
C'est le même univers du film The Batman avec Pattinson. Le second film tournera peut être autour de la cours des Hiboux. Et y a peut être moyen qu'ils fassent d'autres série avec d autres méchants
victornewman
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 08:10 PM
cliana
la série Gotham c'est plus proche d'une serie CW que du film The Batman .
bennj
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 08:24 PM
C'est quoi leur délire de foutre des trailers via un youtube dégueulasse en 1080p. Sérieux la taille des pixels des que c'est un peu sombre.
victornewman
Clairement, là on est largement au dessus d'un truc à la Gotham (et je parle même pas de CW) avec ce teaser ca se voit de suite.
victornewman
posted
the 04/12/2023 at 08:31 PM
bennj
