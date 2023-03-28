profile
Crime Boss : la surprise de l'année ???
Jeux Video


Non.

TheGamer: 4/10
GGRecon: 4/10
Screen Rant: 5/10
Shacknews: 5/10
Rock, Paper, Shotgun: Ne comprend pas pourquoi ce jeu existe

Metacritic actuel : 45
    posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:24 PM by shanks
    comments (13)
    yuri posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:32 PM
    On attends ton test et pas qu'un simple "non"
    shanks posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:33 PM
    yuri
    Les vidéos me donnent déjà de l'angoisse alors bon...
    yogfei posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:33 PM
    Je me suis dit merde, encore un jeu excellent qui vient de nul part en voyant ton titre, me voila rassuré
    churos45 posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:41 PM
    Les trailers me faisaient penser de l'époque PS360 où on avait des titres comme 50 Cent : Blood on the Sand.
    stardustx posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:41 PM
    chuck norris va venir casser la gueule de tous ces journalistes
    lalisa posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:48 PM
    Il vient de passer a 54 meta.
    denton posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:55 PM
    Rien a branler de metacritic
    draven86 posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:59 PM
    Ça ne m'étonne même pas.
    zekk posted the 03/28/2023 at 04:01 PM
    faucheurvdf posted the 03/28/2023 at 04:06 PM
    Lol tu m'as eu...
    bennj posted the 03/28/2023 at 04:17 PM
    Alors là qui s'y attendait... Même le troll vu le titre j'en étais sur
    wazaaabi posted the 03/28/2023 at 04:26 PM
    J’avais un mini espoir pour ce jeu mais bon pas grave trop de jeux à faire de toute façon
    e3ologue posted the 03/28/2023 at 04:33 PM
    Je vous trouve très méprisant, et si c'était leur objectif, si leur vision d'auteur c'était de faire un 50 metacritics, vous êtes qui pour remettre en cause une volonté artistique #modefaciledanssekiro
