profile
shanks
Crime Boss : la surprise de l'année ???
Jeux Video
Non.
TheGamer: 4/10
GGRecon: 4/10
Screen Rant: 5/10
Shacknews: 5/10
Rock, Paper, Shotgun: Ne comprend pas pourquoi ce jeu existe
Metacritic actuel : 45
posted the 03/28/2023 at 03:24 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (13)
13
)
yuri
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:32 PM
On attends ton test et pas qu'un simple "non"
shanks
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:33 PM
yuri
Les vidéos me donnent déjà de l'angoisse alors bon...
yogfei
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:33 PM
Je me suis dit merde, encore un jeu excellent qui vient de nul part en voyant ton titre, me voila rassuré
churos45
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:41 PM
Les trailers me faisaient penser de l'époque PS360 où on avait des titres comme 50 Cent : Blood on the Sand.
stardustx
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:41 PM
chuck norris va venir casser la gueule de tous ces journalistes
lalisa
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:48 PM
Il vient de passer a 54 meta.
denton
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:55 PM
Rien a branler de metacritic
draven86
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 03:59 PM
Ça ne m'étonne même pas.
zekk
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 04:01 PM
faucheurvdf
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 04:06 PM
Lol tu m'as eu...
bennj
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 04:17 PM
Alors là qui s'y attendait... Même le troll vu le titre j'en étais sur
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 04:26 PM
J’avais un mini espoir pour ce jeu mais bon pas grave trop de jeux à faire de toute façon
e3ologue
posted
the 03/28/2023 at 04:33 PM
Je vous trouve très méprisant, et si c'était leur objectif, si leur vision d'auteur c'était de faire un 50 metacritics, vous êtes qui pour remettre en cause une volonté artistique #modefaciledanssekiro
Les vidéos me donnent déjà de l'angoisse alors bon...