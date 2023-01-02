Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous > blog
Une PS5 géante dans les rues de Rome
POURQUOI? je sais pas


    posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:01 PM by amassous
    comments (13)
    yukilin posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:07 PM
    La pub, la pub. Faut faire des thunes et réellement lancer la next gen
    e3ologue posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:09 PM
    yukilin grave on dirait que la machine est sorti il y a 2 semaines
    thor posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:11 PM
    Elle est taille réelle, elle prend la même place chez wam.
    yukilin posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:12 PM
    e3ologue : exactement
    sora78 posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:14 PM
    yukilin ben le prix de 550€ à été annoncé récemment et la console est enfin dispo donc...
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:16 PM
    amassous a Dubai aussi https://www.youtube.com/shorts/duXpAV9ZpUI
    piratees posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:19 PM
    e3ologue ben oui c'est bien ça puisque en stock depuis 2semaines
    ryadr posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:47 PM
    Quel design malheureux quand même...
    wickette posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:54 PM
    pas fan de ces campagnes pubs perso

    Pour moi la meilleure pub c'est les PS showcase , mettez dedans la thune
    amassous posted the 02/01/2023 at 06:56 PM
    thor Mdrrrrr
    keiku posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:00 PM
    Ils commence l'autodérision a la xbox , c'est mauvais signe...
    mafacenligne posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:31 PM
    c'est une réponse à la péniche xbox
    derno posted the 02/01/2023 at 07:36 PM
    ça n'a pas l'air spécialement passant comme rue.
