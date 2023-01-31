accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
48
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ravyxxs
,
tvirus
,
milo42
,
kurosama
,
shindo
,
marchand2sable
,
miokyun
,
killia
,
wadewilson
,
misterpixel
,
raph64
,
gat
,
minbox
,
iglooo
,
biboys
,
coolflex
,
kenpokan
,
awamy02
,
kali
,
osiris
,
escobar
,
zakovu
,
l3andr3
,
minx
,
jozen15
,
torotoro59
,
mugimando
,
spawnini
,
flom
,
doupssy
,
svr
,
kamina
,
axl77
,
negan
,
yuri
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
walterwhite
,
opthomas
,
omegarugal
,
smokeboom
,
kira93
,
korou
,
mrpopulus
,
armando
,
xp2100
,
yanssou
,
testament
,
olimar59
kevisiano
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
408
visites since opening :
692329
kevisiano
> blog
all
Jeux finis
Sorties Février : qu'allez-vous prendre ?
Hogwarts Legacy
10/02
Wanted: Dead
14/02
Blanc
14/02
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
16/02
Tales of Symphonia Remastered
17/02
Wild Hearts
17/02
Yakuza Ishin
21/02
Atomic Heart
21/02
Horizon: Call of the Mountain
22/02
Sons of the Forest
23/02
Octopath Traveler II
24/02
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
killia
posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:41 AM by
kevisiano
comments (
30
)
negan
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:42 AM
HP et Atomic Heart
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:43 AM
HP et peut être like a dragon ishin, c'est tout
zekk
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:46 AM
HP et Yakuza
fdestroyer
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:46 AM
HL et Octopath 2.
lapala
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:50 AM
Yakuza Ishin déja preco
yanssou
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:58 AM
Ishin ! Et à voir pour hogwarts
guiguif
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 10:58 AM
Uniquement Atomic Heart
hanackil
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:02 AM
Horizon call of Mountain
serve
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:06 AM
Hogwarts Legacy déjà préco depuis longtemps et peut-être octo mais pas encore sûr, y a encore du lourd qui arrive en Mars.
masharu
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:09 AM
Le remake de Kirby Wii.
apollokami
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:09 AM
Deliver Us Mars, Hogwarts Legacy, Wanted Dead, Returnal, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler II.
De la folie ce mois de février
liberty
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:38 AM
guiguif
tu vas prendre un PC ou une Xbox séries alors ?
masharu
tu joues only Switch ? Tu attends HP sur Switch ?
isora
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:40 AM
Seulement Hogwarts Legacy a priori, à moins que je ne faiblisse et que je prenne aussi ToS Remastered
guiguif
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:45 AM
liberty
SX quand yaura assez de jeux qui m'interesseront
yogfei
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:45 AM
Un mois qui va me couter cher
Hogwarts Legacy
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Atomic heart (Gamepass)
Octopath Traveler II
lefab88
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:48 AM
HP
Octopath Traveler II(si il est bon)
Atomic heart
masharu
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:51 AM
liberty
J'ai une PS4 Pro mais je joue principalement sur Switch.
Et non Hogwarts Legacy ne m'interesse pas.
draer
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:52 AM
Theatrhythm day one.
Hogwarts et Octopath plus tard.
killia
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:54 AM
Hogwart Legacy (à ma grande surprise), Tales of Symphonia et Octopath 2
gauffreman
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 11:55 AM
Horizon CotM
icebergbrulant
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:01 PM
Beaucoup vont acheter Hogwarts Legacy on dirait !
Il faudrait que vous postiez cet article sur Resetera pour bien se foutre de leur tronche
azerty
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:03 PM
Wanted Dead sur X et Redemption Reapers sur Switch
sonilka
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:10 PM
Peut être Atomic Heart sinon ca sera pour plus tard. Et jusqu'à ce weekend j'aurais dit c'est tout mais j'ai vu le dernier trailer d'OT2 et le jeu a réussi à m'intriguer. Le premier m'était tombé des mains tant il était redondant mais la suite avec sa carte ouverte va peut être corrigé ce défaut. A voir ce qu'en diront les premiers retours.
wazaaabi
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:12 PM
Un jeu psvr2 mais je ne sais pas encore lequel
yukilin
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:15 PM
Hogwarts Legacy
Octopath Traveller pour moi.
C'est tout.
famimax
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:15 PM
Horizon: Call of the Mountain et le truc de Kayak VR et surement d'autre truc VR (mais pas encore Switchback
)
Atomic Heart (il est gratos dans le GP il me semble)
Yakuza Ishin déja preco aussi ^^
Season: A Letter to the Future (c'est aujourd'hui, mais bon...)
terminagore
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 12:45 PM
Peut-être Octopath selon les critiques.
Hogwarts pourrait m’intéresser, mais je suis pas spécialement fan de l’univers de HP. Mon enthousiasme est donc assez modéré.
axlenz
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 01:00 PM
Juste HL déjà préco d’ailleurs
thelastone
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 01:07 PM
Octopath m'intéresse mais si c'est le copié collé du premier avec de nouvelles mécaniques de combat ça sera sans moi, le jeu avait tellement de potentiel avec la prise de décision mais ça a fini par être juste un rpg random.
justincase
posted
the 01/31/2023 at 01:39 PM
Sons of the Forest.
HP à 20 balles l'année prochaine.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
De la folie ce mois de février
masharu tu joues only Switch ? Tu attends HP sur Switch ?
Hogwarts Legacy
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
Atomic heart (Gamepass)
Octopath Traveler II
Octopath Traveler II(si il est bon)
Atomic heart
Et non Hogwarts Legacy ne m'interesse pas.
Hogwarts et Octopath plus tard.
Il faudrait que vous postiez cet article sur Resetera pour bien se foutre de leur tronche
Octopath Traveller pour moi.
C'est tout.
Atomic Heart (il est gratos dans le GP il me semble)
Yakuza Ishin déja preco aussi ^^
Season: A Letter to the Future (c'est aujourd'hui, mais bon...)
Hogwarts pourrait m’intéresser, mais je suis pas spécialement fan de l’univers de HP. Mon enthousiasme est donc assez modéré.
HP à 20 balles l'année prochaine.