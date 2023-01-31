profile
all
Sorties Février : qu'allez-vous prendre ?



Hogwarts Legacy 10/02


Wanted: Dead 14/02


Blanc 14/02


Theatrhythm Final Bar Line 16/02


Tales of Symphonia Remastered 17/02


Wild Hearts 17/02


Yakuza Ishin 21/02


Atomic Heart 21/02


Horizon: Call of the Mountain 22/02


Sons of the Forest 23/02


Octopath Traveler II 24/02



    killia
    posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:41 AM by kevisiano
    comments (30)
    negan posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:42 AM
    HP et Atomic Heart
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:43 AM
    HP et peut être like a dragon ishin, c'est tout
    zekk posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:46 AM
    HP et Yakuza
    fdestroyer posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:46 AM
    HL et Octopath 2.
    lapala posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:50 AM
    Yakuza Ishin déja preco
    yanssou posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:58 AM
    Ishin ! Et à voir pour hogwarts
    guiguif posted the 01/31/2023 at 10:58 AM
    Uniquement Atomic Heart
    hanackil posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:02 AM
    Horizon call of Mountain
    serve posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:06 AM
    Hogwarts Legacy déjà préco depuis longtemps et peut-être octo mais pas encore sûr, y a encore du lourd qui arrive en Mars.
    masharu posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:09 AM
    Le remake de Kirby Wii.
    apollokami posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:09 AM
    Deliver Us Mars, Hogwarts Legacy, Wanted Dead, Returnal, Atomic Heart, Octopath Traveler II.
    De la folie ce mois de février
    liberty posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:38 AM
    guiguif tu vas prendre un PC ou une Xbox séries alors ?
    masharu tu joues only Switch ? Tu attends HP sur Switch ?
    isora posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:40 AM
    Seulement Hogwarts Legacy a priori, à moins que je ne faiblisse et que je prenne aussi ToS Remastered
    guiguif posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:45 AM
    liberty SX quand yaura assez de jeux qui m'interesseront
    yogfei posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:45 AM
    Un mois qui va me couter cher

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
    Atomic heart (Gamepass)
    Octopath Traveler II
    lefab88 posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:48 AM
    HP
    Octopath Traveler II(si il est bon)
    Atomic heart
    masharu posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:51 AM
    liberty J'ai une PS4 Pro mais je joue principalement sur Switch.

    Et non Hogwarts Legacy ne m'interesse pas.
    draer posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:52 AM
    Theatrhythm day one.
    Hogwarts et Octopath plus tard.
    killia posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:54 AM
    Hogwart Legacy (à ma grande surprise), Tales of Symphonia et Octopath 2
    gauffreman posted the 01/31/2023 at 11:55 AM
    Horizon CotM
    icebergbrulant posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:01 PM
    Beaucoup vont acheter Hogwarts Legacy on dirait !
    Il faudrait que vous postiez cet article sur Resetera pour bien se foutre de leur tronche
    azerty posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:03 PM
    Wanted Dead sur X et Redemption Reapers sur Switch
    sonilka posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:10 PM
    Peut être Atomic Heart sinon ca sera pour plus tard. Et jusqu'à ce weekend j'aurais dit c'est tout mais j'ai vu le dernier trailer d'OT2 et le jeu a réussi à m'intriguer. Le premier m'était tombé des mains tant il était redondant mais la suite avec sa carte ouverte va peut être corrigé ce défaut. A voir ce qu'en diront les premiers retours.
    wazaaabi posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:12 PM
    Un jeu psvr2 mais je ne sais pas encore lequel
    yukilin posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:15 PM
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Octopath Traveller pour moi.
    C'est tout.
    famimax posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:15 PM
    Horizon: Call of the Mountain et le truc de Kayak VR et surement d'autre truc VR (mais pas encore Switchback )
    Atomic Heart (il est gratos dans le GP il me semble)
    Yakuza Ishin déja preco aussi ^^
    Season: A Letter to the Future (c'est aujourd'hui, mais bon...)
    terminagore posted the 01/31/2023 at 12:45 PM
    Peut-être Octopath selon les critiques.
    Hogwarts pourrait m’intéresser, mais je suis pas spécialement fan de l’univers de HP. Mon enthousiasme est donc assez modéré.
    axlenz posted the 01/31/2023 at 01:00 PM
    Juste HL déjà préco d’ailleurs
    thelastone posted the 01/31/2023 at 01:07 PM
    Octopath m'intéresse mais si c'est le copié collé du premier avec de nouvelles mécaniques de combat ça sera sans moi, le jeu avait tellement de potentiel avec la prise de décision mais ça a fini par être juste un rpg random.
    justincase posted the 01/31/2023 at 01:39 PM
    Sons of the Forest.

    HP à 20 balles l'année prochaine.
