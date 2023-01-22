profile
Kena : Bridge of Spirits
10
Likers
name : Kena : Bridge of Spirits
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Ember Lab
genre : Aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
[PC/PS5/PS4] Kena Bridge Of Spirits / Moitié prix (en démat)



Le jeu est à 17,99€ au lieu de 39,99€ sur PS5/PS4
Le jeu est à 19,99€ au lieu de 39,99€ sur PC

JVC 18/20 Millenium 85% Gamekult 8/10 Gameblog 8/10

C'est un jeu pas facile à trouver, de plus il est toujours à 39,99€ en Neuf (et rarement en dessous des 30€ en occasion)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pWh5388AEHw
    suzukube posted the 01/22/2023 at 01:37 PM
    spencer posted the 01/22/2023 at 02:16 PM
    Super merci, cest sur le store sony?
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/22/2023 at 02:27 PM
    spencer click sur "PS5/PS4" tu auras je pense ta réponse.
    killia posted the 01/22/2023 at 03:43 PM
    Une très belle expérience de jeu. Je l’ai fini la semaine passée et malgré 1 ou 2 choses qui m’ont dérangés dans l’ensemble il m’a vraiment touché.
    spencer posted the 01/22/2023 at 04:42 PM
    nicolasgourry
