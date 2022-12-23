profile
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
name : 13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
[Switch] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim / 35€


Version Boite à 35€ chez Amazon

Le jeu est aussi en Français.
Il tourne parfaitement bien sur Switch
Metacritic 88%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-ymyithb-0
    posted the 12/23/2022 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    lapala posted the 12/23/2022 at 01:43 PM
    Superbe jeux, par contre même avec la promo ça reste chère, j'ai eu la version Ps4 a 20e y a environs deux ans et c'est trouvable actuellement pour 25e sur Amazon.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/23/2022 at 01:46 PM
    lapala il y a plus 1,5 ans d'écart entre les deux sorties, donc pour le coup, ça devient intéressant pour la version Switch (qui est très bien porté, ça le fait pour jouer n'importe ou).
    testament posted the 12/23/2022 at 02:09 PM
    Thanks mais je l'ai déjà pris sur la best console ever.
    keiku posted the 12/23/2022 at 02:17 PM
    très bon jeu , très bon scénario , aurait pu (du) être goty de 2020 mérite bien plus de reconnaissance
    liberty posted the 12/23/2022 at 02:18 PM
    testament Tu l'as déja acheté sur Switch ou tu as un proto sur PS3 ?
    testament posted the 12/23/2022 at 02:22 PM
    liberty
