« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
13 Sentinels : Aegis Rim
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Atlus
developer :
Vanillaware
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
nouvelle catégorie
[Switch] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim / 35€
Version Boite à 35€ chez
Amazon
Le jeu est aussi en Français.
Il tourne parfaitement bien sur Switch
Metacritic 88%
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-ymyithb-0
posted the 12/23/2022 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (6)
6
)
lapala
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 01:43 PM
Superbe jeux, par contre même avec la promo ça reste chère, j'ai eu la version Ps4 a 20e y a environs deux ans et c'est trouvable actuellement pour 25e sur Amazon.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 01:46 PM
lapala
il y a plus 1,5 ans d'écart entre les deux sorties, donc pour le coup, ça devient intéressant pour la version Switch (qui est très bien porté, ça le fait pour jouer n'importe ou).
testament
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 02:09 PM
Thanks mais je l'ai déjà pris sur la best console ever.
keiku
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 02:17 PM
très bon jeu , très bon scénario , aurait pu (du) être goty de 2020 mérite bien plus de reconnaissance
liberty
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 02:18 PM
testament
Tu l'as déja acheté sur Switch ou tu as un proto sur PS3 ?
testament
posted
the 12/23/2022 at 02:22 PM
liberty
