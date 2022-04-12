profile
Dragon Quest Treasures
name : Dragon Quest Treasures
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
DRAGON QUEST Treasure sort cette semaine, allez-vous l'acheter ?




1 ) Day one
2 ) Je prendrais peut-être plus tard
3 ) Je vais d'abord attendre les tests
4 ) Un jeu que j’achèterais pas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRbG9sR9zfE
    coldy
    posted the 12/04/2022 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    birmou posted the 12/04/2022 at 08:24 PM
    Si Micromania fait une offre de reprise pour revendre Rise Switch.
    testament posted the 12/04/2022 at 08:25 PM
    Garde la pêche
    coldy posted the 12/04/2022 at 08:35 PM
    Yes !
