Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
name : Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : course
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 04/28/2017
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Vague 3 / Date : 7.12.2022


Bois Vermeil / Route Arc-en-ciel / Lac Boo / Ballade Berlinoise
Mont éboulis / Jardin Peach / Détour à Londres / Mont festif
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCW3sRJ4SRQ
    posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:13 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    ravyxxs posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:14 PM
    Meilleur route arc en ciel de la série,vivement.
    ryadr posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:39 PM
    Mont éboulis
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:48 PM
    idd posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:53 PM
    vraiment chouette, quand tout sera dispo, le jeu sera encore plus monstrueux
    mrpopulus posted the 11/21/2022 at 02:55 PM
    Ah enfin, ça fait un moment que je l'attends !
    amario posted the 11/21/2022 at 03:23 PM
    ravyxxs je suis d'accord
    drybowser posted the 11/21/2022 at 03:34 PM
    Yes la meilleure route avec en ciel je confirme j adore le passage quand tu te casse la gueule et que tu retrouve sur la lune
