profile
QUByte Interactive
0
Likers
name : QUByte Interactive
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4492
visites since opening : 6566597
nicolasgourry > blog
QUByte Interactive mise à fond sur la nostalgie

Brave Battle Saga: The Legend of The Magic Warrior a été développé à l'origine par le studio taïwanais Chuanpu Technology et sorti sur SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive en 1996.



Legend of Wukong a été développé à l'origine par le studio taïwanais Gamtec et sorti sur SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive en 1996.



Iron Commando a été initialement développé par le studio français Arcade Zone et sorti sur Super Nintendo Entertainment System le 10 février 1995 au Japon.


Legend a été développé par le même studio et sorti pour la première fois en avril 1994 en Amérique du Nord.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/27/2022 at 09:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    masharu posted the 10/27/2022 at 09:28 PM
    Le jeu N64 Glover aussi
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo