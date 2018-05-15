profile
Dragon's Crown Pro
16
Likers
name : Dragon's Crown Pro
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Vanillaware
genre : action
european release date : 05/15/2018
[PS4] Dragon’s Crown Pro en démat à ce prix là !


5,99€ ! au lieu 29,99€
Site de Sony
JVC 18/20 Gameblog 8/10 Gamekult 8/10 ActuGaming 8/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxgzvkEOcsI
    posted the 10/22/2022 at 02:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    bladagun posted the 10/22/2022 at 02:40 PM
    Je crois que je l'avais prix encore moins cher lors d'une promo sur le store il y a quelques mois
    suzukube posted the 10/22/2022 at 02:51 PM
