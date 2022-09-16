accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
[Switch] Fire Emblem Engage / Un peu de Gameplay
Date de sortie : 20 Janvier 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWv997a8iXU
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
suzukube
,
killia
posted the 09/16/2022 at 04:55 PM by
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
3
)
wickette
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 05:20 PM
Dommage le design gust j'accrocherai jamais (très générique, semblable à 80% des jeux japonais)
Surtout les yeux.
Fallait rester sur les design 3H c'était pas parfait mais un step au dessus. Intelligent systems étant très limités en ressources je comprend le outsourcing bien sûr, juste pas le choix
coldy
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 05:27 PM
Une petit impression de graphisme générique. On verra, à la sortie, mais je vais pas me précipiter.
eyrtz
posted
the 09/16/2022 at 05:32 PM
La licence Fire Emblem, il y a 15 ans... :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwougPPy9Ro
