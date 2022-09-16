profile
Fire Emblem Engage
name : Fire Emblem Engage
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Intelligent Systems
genre : tactical-RPG
[Switch] Fire Emblem Engage / Un peu de Gameplay


Date de sortie : 20 Janvier 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWv997a8iXU
    posted the 09/16/2022 at 04:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    wickette posted the 09/16/2022 at 05:20 PM
    Dommage le design gust j'accrocherai jamais (très générique, semblable à 80% des jeux japonais)

    Surtout les yeux.

    Fallait rester sur les design 3H c'était pas parfait mais un step au dessus. Intelligent systems étant très limités en ressources je comprend le outsourcing bien sûr, juste pas le choix
    coldy posted the 09/16/2022 at 05:27 PM
    Une petit impression de graphisme générique. On verra, à la sortie, mais je vais pas me précipiter.
    eyrtz posted the 09/16/2022 at 05:32 PM
    La licence Fire Emblem, il y a 15 ans... :
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qwougPPy9Ro
