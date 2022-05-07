accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
greggy
,
testament
,
destati
,
amassous
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Live a Live
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] Live A Live / Alors cette démo ?
Vous avez pensé quoi de cette démo ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeTxjvEUzjg
posted the 07/05/2022 at 09:16 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
2
)
giru
posted
the 07/05/2022 at 09:19 PM
J'ai joué avec le robot du futur et j'ai trouvé ça très ennuyant… j'ai arrêté parce que je fermais les yeux. Mais bon j'étais crevé, je vais redonner une chance au jeu avec un autre personnage et on verra… c'est dommage parce que je l'attendais pas mal.
wickette
posted
the 07/05/2022 at 09:25 PM
Moi je prends, c'est pas cher et j'ai testé la démo avec le ninja c'est sympatoche, je cherche pas un GOTY mais un jrpg old-school sympa avec de belles OST
.
La HD-2D est particulièrement réussie ici
La HD-2D est particulièrement réussie ici