profile
Live a Live
5
Likers
name : Live a Live
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4367
visites since opening : 6278223
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Live A Live / Alors cette démo ?




Vous avez pensé quoi de cette démo ?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeTxjvEUzjg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 07/05/2022 at 09:16 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    giru posted the 07/05/2022 at 09:19 PM
    J’ai joué avec le robot du futur et j’ai trouvé ça très ennuyant… j’ai arrêté parce que je fermais les yeux. Mais bon j’étais crevé, je vais redonner une chance au jeu avec un autre personnage et on verra… c’est dommage parce que je l’attendais pas mal.
    wickette posted the 07/05/2022 at 09:25 PM
    Moi je prends, c'est pas cher et j'ai testé la démo avec le ninja c'est sympatoche, je cherche pas un GOTY mais un jrpg old-school sympa avec de belles OST .

    La HD-2D est particulièrement réussie ici
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo