jenicris > blog
Suite à ce Summer Game Fest, vous attendez quels jeux ?


Entre le showcase Xbox, le State of Play PlayStation, la soirée de Geoff, les évents Capcom et FFVII...

Y a eu pas mal de jeux annoncés, de nouveaux trailers...
Que ce soit en indé, AAA...y avait de tout.

Quels sont les jeux vous avez retenus du coup et que vous attendez vraiment suite a ce Summer Game Fest? Même des jeux qui faisaient pas partie du Summer Game Fest d'ailleurs.
    posted the 06/17/2022 at 08:57 AM by jenicris
    comments (28)
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:01 AM
    Le premier qui me vient en tête : The Plucky Squire
    killia posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:11 AM
    C'est officiellement terminé ?

    Perso, j'attends vraiment Season en Indé/petite prod' ainsi que The Plucky Squire, Ereban.

    Dans les grosses cartouches : Crisis Core Reunion forcément, Starfield.

    Et c'est tout en vrai.
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:13 AM
    Franchement pas grand chose qu'on ne connaissait pas avant :/
    killia posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:14 AM
    Oh le malade mental, j'ai oublié Dragon Dogma 2 et P4Golden que je vais pouvoir refaire en VF cette fois-ci
    liberty posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:14 AM
    Comme ca je driais Starfield, Diablo 4, le jeu de l'équipe de Rick et Morty, Crisis Core, The Plucky Squire, Dragon dogma 2 et SF6. Après a voir pour d'autres qu'on a déja oublié
    plolely posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:15 AM
    nicolasgourry C'est exactement le même jeu qui me vient en tête
    kaosium posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:17 AM
    Dragon dogma 2 et à la limite diablo 4 pour jouer entre amis.
    ducknsexe posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:17 AM
    MP4
    newtechnix posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:19 AM
    The Plucky Squire par curiosité pour l'instant car on a encore pas assez d'info mais sur ce qui a été montré rapidement on y voit du fun à tous les étages et mon coup de coeur avec Capcom Arcade stadium 2.
    sora78 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:44 AM
    Pour les jeux montré :

    Resident Evil 4 Remake
    Street Fighter 6

    Final Fantasy XVI
    Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

    Diablo IV
    Overwatch 2

    The Last Case of Benedict Fox
    Scorn
    Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course (même si il me hype de moins en moins)


    J'attends vraiment aussi Dragon's Dogma 2. Je n'ai jamais touché au premier mais connaissant le mythe autour du jeu... ^^
    mafacenligne posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:44 AM
    - Starfield
    - Forzamotorsport
    - The Callisto Protocol
    - Cuphead
    sora78 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:45 AM
    Ah et en autres jeux indépendants aussi :

    The Last Faith
    Lost in Play
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:45 AM
    Déjà acheté : TMNT Shredder Revenge

    Dans les jeux présenté (même si on en connaissais plusieurs) :
    Diablo 4
    The calissto protocol
    Plague Tale 2
    Silksong
    RE4
    Monster hunter Rise Sunbreak
    Street fighter 6
    Le Metroidvania façon bloodborne dont j'ai oublié le nom

    Curieux :
    Wo Long

    Ressortie qui fait plaisir :
    Les Persona 3 et 4 en fr
    Crisis core

    A voir selon l'évolution des projets :
    Starfield
    Dragons Dogma 2
    lefab88 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:46 AM
    Starfield et Diablo IV, Dragon Dogma 2
    sora78 posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:47 AM
    Mais je suis vraiment étonné qu'on n'ai eu aucune info des jeux qui étaient dans ma liste des jeux potentiellement montré

    Return To Monkey Island
    River City Girls 2
    Le nouveau GenDesign
    Le nouveau Playdead
    Le jeu de Section 9
    God Of War Ragnarok
    marchand2sable posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:52 AM
    1/ RE8 Gold Edition (dispo bientôt)
    2/ RE4 Remake
    3/ FF XVI
    4/ FF VII Part 2
    5/ Street VI

    Merci le Japon quoi.
    serve posted the 06/17/2022 at 09:53 AM
    Pour l'instant Hogwarts legacy, FFXVI, Calisto Protocole, Dragon Dogma 2 ,Plucky Squire à voir, RE4 Remake.
    koji posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:00 AM
    FF7Rebirth, Starfield, lepokemonkiller,DD2
    tonnerrebolt posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:02 AM
    Mh sunbrek
    Evil west
    Cod mw 2
    Gotham knight
    Overwatch2
    Calissto protocol
    Gow ragnarok
    Re4
    Suicide squad
    Diablo4
    Wo long
    Starfield
    Replaced
    Ff 16
    Ff rebirth
    Crisis core
    ILL
    Dragon dogma 2
    Flintlock
    J'en oubli encore quelques uns
    ocelot54 posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:09 AM
    a plague tale requiem
    the last case of benedict fox
    horizon call of the mountain
    planet of lana
    callisto protocol
    replaced
    re 8 en vr
    jenicris posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:12 AM
    cladstrife59 pas de FFXVI ou Rebirth?
    hatefield posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:16 AM
    Dragon's Dogma 2
    Resident Evil 4 Remake
    Callisto Protocol
    Street Fighter 6
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:24 AM
    jenicris ah si FFXVI mais je ne sais pas si on compte l'événement PlayStation dans le summer game fest.
    C'est mon most wanted de 2023 FF16
    Je rajoute Stray aussi du coup lol
    jenicris posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:27 AM
    cladstrife59 il en faisait partie il me semble le State of Play.
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:40 AM
    jenicris oki, comme ils ont annoncé la date plus tard je ne l'avais pas compris dans l'event.

    Pour FF7R je reste mitigé sur la direction du titre. Ont verra par la suite.
    gattsuborne posted the 06/17/2022 at 10:54 AM
    Dragon's dogma 2
    The calisto protocol
    ILL
    Luto
    Routine
    Resident evil 4 remake
    Resident evil 8 Gold
    The last of us remake
    A plague tale 2
    Diablo 4
    Final fantasy XVI
    Final fantasy VII rebirth
    Crisis core
    Persona 3&4
    Witchfire
    Anger foot
    The invincible
    The entropy centre
    System shock remake
    Arctic awakening
    Hollow knight silksong
    The last case of benedict fox
    The last faith
    Being and becoming
    American arcadia
    Planet of lana
    The cub
    COCOON
    Paper trail
    Railbound
    Season
    Tunic
    Naiad
    Cult of the lamb
    Card shark
    Skate story
    The plucky squire
    As dusk falls
    Pentiment
    Rotwood
    Lost in play
    Sunday gold
    Phonopolis
    The last worker
    The knight witch
    ship of fools

    Et c'est tout
    batoubat posted the 06/17/2022 at 11:11 AM
    Final Fantasy XVI
    Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
    A Plague Tale Requiem
    batoubat posted the 06/17/2022 at 11:13 AM
    cladstrife59 en fait le State of Play de PlayStation est littéralement le seul événement a avoir été officiellement siglé "Summer Game Fest" en dehors du show de Geoff Keighley lui même
