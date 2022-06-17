Entre le showcase Xbox, le State of Play PlayStation, la soirée de Geoff, les évents Capcom et FFVII...
Y a eu pas mal de jeux annoncés, de nouveaux trailers...
Que ce soit en indé, AAA...y avait de tout.
Quels sont les jeux vous avez retenus du coup et que vous attendez vraiment suite a ce Summer Game Fest? Même des jeux qui faisaient pas partie du Summer Game Fest d'ailleurs.
posted the 06/17/2022 at 08:57 AM by jenicris
Perso, j'attends vraiment Season en Indé/petite prod' ainsi que The Plucky Squire, Ereban.
Dans les grosses cartouches : Crisis Core Reunion forcément, Starfield.
Et c'est tout en vrai.
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Street Fighter 6
Final Fantasy XVI
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Diablo IV
Overwatch 2
The Last Case of Benedict Fox
Scorn
Cuphead in the Delicious Last Course (même si il me hype de moins en moins)
J'attends vraiment aussi Dragon's Dogma 2. Je n'ai jamais touché au premier mais connaissant le mythe autour du jeu... ^^
- Forzamotorsport
- The Callisto Protocol
- Cuphead
The Last Faith
Lost in Play
Dans les jeux présenté (même si on en connaissais plusieurs) :
Diablo 4
The calissto protocol
Plague Tale 2
Silksong
RE4
Monster hunter Rise Sunbreak
Street fighter 6
Le Metroidvania façon bloodborne dont j'ai oublié le nom
Curieux :
Wo Long
Ressortie qui fait plaisir :
Les Persona 3 et 4 en fr
Crisis core
A voir selon l'évolution des projets :
Starfield
Dragons Dogma 2
Return To Monkey Island
River City Girls 2
Le nouveau GenDesign
Le nouveau Playdead
Le jeu de Section 9
God Of War Ragnarok
2/ RE4 Remake
3/ FF XVI
4/ FF VII Part 2
5/ Street VI
Merci le Japon quoi.
Evil west
Cod mw 2
Gotham knight
Overwatch2
Calissto protocol
Gow ragnarok
Re4
Suicide squad
Diablo4
Wo long
Starfield
Replaced
Ff 16
Ff rebirth
Crisis core
ILL
Dragon dogma 2
Flintlock
J'en oubli encore quelques uns
the last case of benedict fox
horizon call of the mountain
planet of lana
callisto protocol
replaced
re 8 en vr
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Callisto Protocol
Street Fighter 6
C'est mon most wanted de 2023 FF16
Je rajoute Stray aussi du coup lol
Pour FF7R je reste mitigé sur la direction du titre. Ont verra par la suite.
The calisto protocol
ILL
Luto
Routine
Resident evil 4 remake
Resident evil 8 Gold
The last of us remake
A plague tale 2
Diablo 4
Final fantasy XVI
Final fantasy VII rebirth
Crisis core
Persona 3&4
Witchfire
Anger foot
The invincible
The entropy centre
System shock remake
Arctic awakening
Hollow knight silksong
The last case of benedict fox
The last faith
Being and becoming
American arcadia
Planet of lana
The cub
COCOON
Paper trail
Railbound
Season
Tunic
Naiad
Cult of the lamb
Card shark
Skate story
The plucky squire
As dusk falls
Pentiment
Rotwood
Lost in play
Sunday gold
Phonopolis
The last worker
The knight witch
ship of fools
Et c'est tout
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
A Plague Tale Requiem