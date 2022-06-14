profile
Celeste
8
8 Likers
name : Celeste
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Indépendant
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
profile
nicolasgourry
126
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
articles : 4342
visites since opening : 6226680
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Celeste / 5€ (promo) en démat


4,99€ au lieu de 19,99€
ActuGaming 9,5/10 Gamekult 9/10 JVC 18/20 Gameblog 9/10

Site de Nintendo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iofYDsA2yqg
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/14/2022 at 09:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    sdkios posted the 06/14/2022 at 09:32 PM
    Tuerie ce jeu, j'suis mort tellement de fois sur la fin
    Dommage pour le mode facile qui enleve tout le mérite a le platiner par contre, tu te fais chier a mourir 12000fois, alors qu'un noob peut le finir en 10min en mode assisté
    killia posted the 06/14/2022 at 09:52 PM
    ACHETEZ LE!!!!!
    suzukube posted the 06/14/2022 at 09:59 PM
    Nicolasgourry Tales of Vesperia 9€
