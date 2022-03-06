profile
Street Fighter VI: Possible leak du casting complet en image !
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    thor, fuji
    posted the 06/03/2022 at 05:47 AM by raioh
    comments (14)
    0kizuka posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:00 AM
    Gameplay à la SF V ???? Mais non ....
    La pudeur dans les costumes?? Même Zangief en perd son slip.... Les cuissots de Chun-Li ....
    J'ai peur les amis
    derno posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:03 AM
    j'ai un doute sur le genre de l'italien et du français....je dirais fille pour les deux mais c'est....fluide on va dire^^
    akinen posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:06 AM
    Super design! Il essayent enfin de rendre les costumes cohérent entre eux et avec l’univers
    thor posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:07 AM
    Au final, y'a que Ryu avec qui j'ai du mal.
    shigerumawa posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:21 AM
    l'allemand et l'autre russe ont deux drapeaux tiens..
    thelastone posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:22 AM
    Pourquoi ils ont ajouté le drap dégueulasse à ryu il était bien torse nu..
    fuji posted the 06/03/2022 at 06:45 AM
    0kizuka posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:05 AM
    L'italienne Marisa et Mimi la française, après dalshim top!
    Attendons de voir le gameplay...
    masharu posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:08 AM
    Cammy qui perd son iconique leotard vert oh non .

    Les design ça va je trouve, on sent la "new generetion de fighters".
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:14 AM
    Je trouve les designs complètement excellent ! et ils ont enfin pris des risques

    Le retour de Rashid
    chaosad posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:17 AM
    Pas de drapeau LGBT, ouf !
    ostream posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:17 AM
    Si ça continue comme ça dans SF7, Gouki sera un Goron
    hatwa posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:24 AM
    chaosad et le respect des peuples autochtones européens
    zevoodoo posted the 06/03/2022 at 07:34 AM
    Etrange qu'il n'y ait pas de perso de Final Fihht alors que l'on voit Metro City !
