name :
Street Fighter 6
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
raioh
raioh
Street Fighter VI: Possible leak du casting complet en image !
Fighting Games
gouki le goron
thor
,
fuji
posted the 06/03/2022 at 05:47 AM by raioh
raioh
comments (
14
)
0kizuka
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:00 AM
Gameplay à la SF V ???? Mais non ....
La pudeur dans les costumes?? Même Zangief en perd son slip.... Les cuissots de Chun-Li ....
J'ai peur les amis
derno
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:03 AM
j'ai un doute sur le genre de l'italien et du français....je dirais fille pour les deux mais c'est....fluide on va dire^^
akinen
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:06 AM
Super design! Il essayent enfin de rendre les costumes cohérent entre eux et avec l'univers
thor
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:07 AM
Au final, y'a que Ryu avec qui j'ai du mal.
shigerumawa
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:21 AM
l'allemand et l'autre russe ont deux drapeaux tiens..
thelastone
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:22 AM
Pourquoi ils ont ajouté le drap dégueulasse à ryu il était bien torse nu..
fuji
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 06:45 AM
0kizuka
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:05 AM
L'italienne Marisa et Mimi la française, après dalshim top!
Attendons de voir le gameplay...
masharu
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:08 AM
Cammy qui perd son iconique leotard vert oh non .
.
Les design ça va je trouve, on sent la "new generetion de fighters".
onsentapedequijesuis posted
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:14 AM
Je trouve les designs complètement excellent ! et ils ont enfin pris des risques Le retour de Rashid
Le retour de Rashid
chaosad
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:17 AM
Pas de drapeau LGBT, ouf !
ostream
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:17 AM
Si ça continue comme ça dans SF7, Gouki sera un Goron
hatwa
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:24 AM
chaosad
et le respect des peuples autochtones européens
zevoodoo
posted
the 06/03/2022 at 07:34 AM
Etrange qu'il n'y ait pas de perso de Final Fihht alors que l'on voit Metro City !
