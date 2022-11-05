profile
Un "mystérieux" Rabbids : Party of Legends
Ubisoft a récemment publié ses résultats :
https://staticctf.akamaized.net/8aefmxkxpxwl/7FRH9Pjch7t9yXb4GMFgi0/db479fa1ae07fc5264f8b16e1d7a15f8/Ubisoft_FY22_Earnings_PR_English_Final.pdf
A la page 11 apparait : Rabbids : Party of Legends qui arriverait entre Avril et Juin 2022 sur PS4/XOne/Stadia/Switch.
Il sortirait en démat et physique.

Plusieurs sites pensent que ça pourrait être :

Le jeu est pour l'instant une exclusivité Switch en Chine.

Est-ce un autre jeu ou Rabbids : Adventure Party qui a changé de nom, là est la question ?
    posted the 05/11/2022 at 09:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    ducknsexe posted the 05/11/2022 at 09:46 PM
    Décidément les lapin crétins adore la Switch..
    e3ologue posted the 05/11/2022 at 09:51 PM
    Une nouvelle exclue Switch qui saute
