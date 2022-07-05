profile
Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
3
Likers
name : Mario Strikers : Battle League Football
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : sport
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
124
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4293
visites since opening : 6127032
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mario Striker : B.L. / Encore un peu de gameplay

(à partir de 2'25'' il n'y a plus de son !)

Intéressant, à partir de 1'58'' nous pouvons voir que c'est possible de "customiser" le terrain.

Date de sortie : 10 Juin 2022

Site de Nintendo (Jap)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FWvgMtE2UOY
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    fuji, e3ologue, arrrghl
    posted the 05/07/2022 at 07:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo