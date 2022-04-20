profile
Ghostbusters VR / Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_bQqXnAaVE
    posted the 04/20/2022 at 05:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    popomolos posted the 04/20/2022 at 06:03 PM
    Ça se passe dans le nostromo?
    altendorf posted the 04/20/2022 at 06:17 PM
    Collaboration entre nDreams (studio qui a bossé sur certains éléments du PlayStation Home) et Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
    gauffreman posted the 04/20/2022 at 06:31 PM
    Franchement ça peut être très sympa en coop (même si je préfère les jeux solos), mais j'ai qqs doutes sur la directions artistique qui m'a l'air très (trop?) cartoon à mon gout.
    famimax posted the 04/20/2022 at 06:34 PM
    Je savais meme pas que Sony (picture ok mais ca reste Sony) avait un studio specialisé dans les jeux et experience VR. Ils ont fait des trucs pour le PSVR ?
    altendorf posted the 04/20/2022 at 06:51 PM
    famimax Zombieland VR : Headshot Fever, Groundhog Day : Like Father Like Son, Spider-Man : Far From Home - VR Experience, Spider-Man : Homecoming - VR Experience, Passengers : Awakening VR Experience, Hotel Transylvania Popstic, Ghostbusters VR : Now Hiring et Ghostbusters VR : Showdown.
    famimax posted the 04/20/2022 at 07:25 PM
    altendorf ah oui y en a eu. A part le 1er Spiderman VR (qui etait gratos il me semble) je connais pas les autres. Et c'etait un peu nase le truc de Spiderman
