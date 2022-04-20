accueil
profile
nicolasgourry
articles :
4281
visites since opening :
6093554
nicolasgourry
Ghostbusters VR / Trailer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_bQqXnAaVE
nicolasgourry
popomolos
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 06:03 PM
Ça se passe dans le nostromo?
altendorf
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 06:17 PM
Collaboration entre nDreams (studio qui a bossé sur certains éléments du PlayStation Home) et Sony Pictures Virtual Reality
gauffreman
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 06:31 PM
Franchement ça peut être très sympa en coop (même si je préfère les jeux solos), mais j'ai qqs doutes sur la directions artistique qui m'a l'air très (trop?) cartoon à mon gout.
famimax
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 06:34 PM
Je savais meme pas que Sony (picture ok mais ca reste Sony) avait un studio specialisé dans les jeux et experience VR. Ils ont fait des trucs pour le PSVR ?
altendorf
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 06:51 PM
famimax
Zombieland VR : Headshot Fever, Groundhog Day : Like Father Like Son, Spider-Man : Far From Home - VR Experience, Spider-Man : Homecoming - VR Experience, Passengers : Awakening VR Experience, Hotel Transylvania Popstic, Ghostbusters VR : Now Hiring et Ghostbusters VR : Showdown.
famimax
posted
the 04/20/2022 at 07:25 PM
altendorf
ah oui y en a eu. A part le 1er Spiderman VR (qui etait gratos il me semble) je connais pas les autres. Et c'etait un peu nase le truc de Spiderman
