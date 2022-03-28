profile
shincloud
207
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3289
visites since opening : 4925399
shincloud > blog
Ce que donnerait MGS3 sur new gen
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    idd
    posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:10 PM by shincloud
    comments (9)
    bladagun posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:12 PM
    omg il me le faut !! Je crois que c'est le jeu que j'ai le plus fait au monde
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:20 PM
    On aura malheureusement jamais le rendu du Pachinko :/
    fretide posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:25 PM
    Mouais un remake de pong new gen me hyperait plus
    cladstrife59 posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:28 PM
    Ça serait tellement bien. Mon MGS favoris.
    idd posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:29 PM
    je trouve ça vraiment bien fait, ce serait géant. Mais tant qu'à faire, il faudrait ce rendu sur les autres jeux de la collection aussi.
    ni2bo2 posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:29 PM
    altendorf et heureusement... Je trouve ça tellement incipide... Sans âme...
    altendorf posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:30 PM
    ni2bo2 Normalement, ce ne sont que de courtes cinématiques
    linkart posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:32 PM
    Konami ces branleurs. Le gameplay de la version 3DS, le game design adapté et ces graphismes et on aurait un jeu vraiment sympa (ça ferait "petit" par rapport à ce qu'on voit dans les jeux aujourd'hui mais en dehors de ça ce serait génial).
    guiguif posted the 03/28/2022 at 08:34 PM
    ni2bo2 je ne vois pas en quoi ça a moins d'ame... parce qu'il n'y a pas de filtre jaune ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo