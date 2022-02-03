accueil
ROCKSTAR GAMES
name :
Gran Turismo 7
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Polyphony Digital
genre :
course
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Playstation 5
-
Gran Turismo 7 : Quelques screens (PS5)
Quelques images de
Gran Turismo 7
via le mode photo :
posted the 03/02/2022 at 09:17 PM by
leonr4
comments (
3
)
foxstep
posted
the 03/02/2022 at 09:30 PM
aym
posted
the 03/02/2022 at 09:54 PM
Dommage que les visuels in-game ne soient pas au niveau des images (in-game) du mode photo.
minbox
posted
the 03/02/2022 at 09:57 PM
Pas terrible graphiquement
Hâte d’avoir mon exemplaire
Hâte d’avoir mon exemplaire