Gran Turismo 7
7
Likers
name : Gran Turismo 7
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Polyphony Digital
genre : course
other versions : PlayStation 4 Playstation 5 -
leonr4
all
Gran Turismo 7 : Quelques screens (PS5)




Quelques images de Gran Turismo 7 via le mode photo :










































    posted the 03/02/2022 at 09:17 PM by leonr4
    comments (3)
    foxstep posted the 03/02/2022 at 09:30 PM
    aym posted the 03/02/2022 at 09:54 PM
    Dommage que les visuels in-game ne soient pas au niveau des images (in-game) du mode photo.
    minbox posted the 03/02/2022 at 09:57 PM
    Pas terrible graphiquement
    Hâte d’avoir mon exemplaire
