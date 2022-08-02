Est-ce que Tom Warren tease l'arrivé de Destiny 2 sur Switch ?
Google has been deprioritizing Stadia in favor of the streaming tech ever since it shut its gaming studios. Bungie has been looking at Google’s streaming tech. Bungie mentioned Destiny 2 will expand to “new platforms” as part of the Sony deal. Hello Nintendo Switch
Bungie a mentionné que Destiny 2 s'étendrait à de "nouvelles plates-formes" dans le cadre de l'accord avec Sony. Bonjour Nintendo Switch
Twitter
tags :
posted the 02/08/2022 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry