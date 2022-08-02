profile
Destiny 2
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Destiny 2 sur Switch ?

Est-ce que Tom Warren tease l'arrivé de Destiny 2 sur Switch ?

Google has been deprioritizing Stadia in favor of the streaming tech ever since it shut its gaming studios. Bungie has been looking at Google’s streaming tech. Bungie mentioned Destiny 2 will expand to “new platforms” as part of the Sony deal. Hello Nintendo Switch
Bungie a mentionné que Destiny 2 s'étendrait à de "nouvelles plates-formes" dans le cadre de l'accord avec Sony. Bonjour Nintendo Switch
Twitter
    posted the 02/08/2022 at 07:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    altendorf posted the 02/08/2022 at 07:21 PM
    A voir si cela sera via le cloud de Google ou le cloud d’Ubitus (Sony a d’ailleurs fait un investissement dedans l’année dernière) qui est habitué aux jeux pour la Switch.
