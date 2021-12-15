profile
Jupiter
name : Jupiter
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Le GOTY de l'année 2021 arrive sur Switch par Jupiter !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zLN8IaCNFM
    posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:06 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    ducknsexe posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:07 PM
    Toi dans peu de temp tu va devenir modo
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:18 PM
    Mais t'est encore pire que moi !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:27 PM
    Par Toutatis, tout a fait!
    suzukube posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:51 PM
    il est où it takes two ?
    e3ologue posted the 12/15/2021 at 06:53 PM
    Enfin un vrai jeu après toutes les merdes montrées au TGA, bravo Nintendo
    shincloud posted the 12/15/2021 at 07:12 PM
    Shanks Nico veux devenir modo, tu peux lui rendre ce service
    narukamisan posted the 12/15/2021 at 07:30 PM
    Je comptes plus le nombre de picross qui sont dans ma switch XD
