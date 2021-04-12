profile
[OST] Plaisir auditif...










    sorakairi86
    posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:00 AM by nicolasgourry
    randyofmana posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:05 AM
    Je vois qu'un certain trailer t'as influencé
    J'ai déjà regardé quelques vidéos de Grissini project, c'est super cool comme chaîne
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:05 AM
    randyofmana Oui
    armando posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:12 AM
    Sympa merci !
    sora78 posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:13 AM
    Que du lourd sauf Hollow Knight pour ma part.
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/04/2021 at 11:16 AM
    armando De rien.
    sora78 ça pourrait plus te parler ^^
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s07ki-jMJ4o
