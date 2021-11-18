profile
Brownie Brown
[Switch] EGGLIA Rebirth / Trailer




Date de sortie : 16 Décembre 2021 (Japon)

EGGLIA Rebirth est un portage du jeu Mobile EGGLIA : Legend of the Redcap avec des améliorations.



https://egglia.brownie-games.co.jp/rebirth/
Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAd29j8Y7QA
    destati
    posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:04 PM
    destati posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:06 PM
    Legend of Mana 2.
    zekk posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:06 PM
    Legend of mana X Magical Vacation
    randyofmana posted the 11/18/2021 at 06:16 PM
    Ah cool ! C'est marqué qu'il ressort au Japon, mais sortira-t-il en Europe ?

    zekk C'est complètement ça La patte Brownie Brown !
