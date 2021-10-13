profile
Microids
name : Microids
profile
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Un remake de Joe and Mac : Caveman Ninja par Microids


Éditeur : Microids
Développeur : Mr Nutz Studio
Date de sortie : 2022 (PC/Console).


JeuxActu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UggsMSYZ9co
    posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    kevisiano posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:58 PM
    Ils vont faire combien de jeux Microids
    alexkidd posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:15 PM
    Bon en espérant que la qualité soit au rdv mais franchement c'est cool leurs initiatives
    hyoga57 posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:19 PM
    alexkidd La qualité sera là vu qu'il s'agit de la même team qui fait le remake de Toki sur Switch et PS4.
    guiguif posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:23 PM
    ça n'a quand meme vraiment pas le charme du pixelart
    alexkidd posted the 10/13/2021 at 06:23 PM
    hyoga57 c'est pas golgoth studio, enfin ils ont du changer de nom car Mr Nutz c'était la même team, d'ailleurs ils devaient le remake de ce formidable titre. Je suis content, très bien pour le coup
    tonius posted the 10/13/2021 at 07:12 PM
    Il se passe quoi avec Microids exacement la ? avant on entendait parler d'eux une fois tout les 5 ans, et en ce moment c'est tout les 5 jours qu'ils annoncent un nouveau jeu.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/13/2021 at 07:15 PM
    Le studio Mr Nutz ?? Ce sont pas les mec qui ont fait Mr Nutz sur snes et megadrive si ?
