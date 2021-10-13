accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
124
nicolasgourry
Un remake de Joe and Mac : Caveman Ninja par Microids
Éditeur : Microids
Développeur : Mr Nutz Studio
Date de sortie : 2022 (PC/Console).
JeuxActu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UggsMSYZ9co
posted the 10/13/2021 at 05:55 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
kevisiano
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 05:58 PM
Ils vont faire combien de jeux Microids
alexkidd
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:15 PM
Bon en espérant que la qualité soit au rdv mais franchement c'est cool leurs initiatives
hyoga57
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:19 PM
alexkidd
La qualité sera là vu qu'il s'agit de la même team qui fait le remake de Toki sur Switch et PS4.
guiguif
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:23 PM
ça n'a quand meme vraiment pas le charme du pixelart
alexkidd
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 06:23 PM
hyoga57
c'est pas golgoth studio, enfin ils ont du changer de nom car Mr Nutz c'était la même team, d'ailleurs ils devaient le remake de ce formidable titre. Je suis content, très bien pour le coup
tonius
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 07:12 PM
Il se passe quoi avec Microids exacement la ? avant on entendait parler d'eux une fois tout les 5 ans, et en ce moment c'est tout les 5 jours qu'ils annoncent un nouveau jeu.
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/13/2021 at 07:15 PM
Le studio Mr Nutz ?? Ce sont pas les mec qui ont fait Mr Nutz sur snes et megadrive si ?
