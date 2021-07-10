profile
Shenmue The Animation: Premier Trailer
L'anime adapté de Shenmue se montre enfin via un premier trailer.
C'est Telecom Animation Film a l'animation (Lupin the 3rd Part IV et V, Tower of God, Nagatoro ect..).


    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    aiolia081, idd, leblogdeshacka, axlenz, sora78, burningcrimson
    posted the 10/07/2021 at 11:27 PM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 10/07/2021 at 11:45 PM
    sora78 posted the 10/08/2021 at 12:48 AM
    burningcrimson posted the 10/08/2021 at 02:10 AM
    Les fans auront connaîtront enfin le dénouement via le film d'animation je pense
