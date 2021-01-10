accueil
Stranger of Paradise : Final Fantasy Origin
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Team Ninja
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Final Fantasy Origin: Nouveau Trailer, Date et Nouvelle Demo
Nouveau Trailer pour Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins avec une sortie pour le 18 Mars 2022.
Une nouvelle demo sortira sur PS5, mais aussi cette fois sur Xbox Series.
posted the 10/01/2021 at 10:46 AM
guiguif
comments
5
)
colt
posted
the 10/01/2021 at 10:54 AM
j'avais deja bien kiffer la premiere demo donc faire la deuxieme avec plaisir
wickette
posted
the 10/01/2021 at 10:58 AM
Top la deuxième demo on verra les progrès
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/01/2021 at 11:05 AM
Le gameplay a l'air bien mais bordel ce chara design de l'enfer...
korou
posted
the 10/01/2021 at 11:09 AM
Ça a quand même l'air beaucoup moins pourris que la dernière fois. Enfin je trouve.
guiguif
posted
the 10/01/2021 at 11:26 AM
cladstrife59
j'avoue que c'est le pire chara design que Nomura nous ai pondu, quoi que les persos feminins ça passe
