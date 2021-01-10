profile
Stranger of Paradise : Final Fantasy Origin
name : Stranger of Paradise : Final Fantasy Origin
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Team Ninja
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif > blog
Final Fantasy Origin: Nouveau Trailer, Date et Nouvelle Demo
Nouveau Trailer pour Strangers of Paradise Final Fantasy Origins avec une sortie pour le 18 Mars 2022.

Une nouvelle demo sortira sur PS5, mais aussi cette fois sur Xbox Series.

    colt
    posted the 10/01/2021 at 10:46 AM by guiguif
    colt posted the 10/01/2021 at 10:54 AM
    j'avais deja bien kiffer la premiere demo donc faire la deuxieme avec plaisir
    wickette posted the 10/01/2021 at 10:58 AM
    Top la deuxième demo on verra les progrès
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/01/2021 at 11:05 AM
    Le gameplay a l'air bien mais bordel ce chara design de l'enfer...
    korou posted the 10/01/2021 at 11:09 AM
    Ça a quand même l'air beaucoup moins pourris que la dernière fois. Enfin je trouve.
    guiguif posted the 10/01/2021 at 11:26 AM
    cladstrife59 j'avoue que c'est le pire chara design que Nomura nous ai pondu, quoi que les persos feminins ça passe
