[Film] Limbo / Bande Annonce (Thriller)




Yam Hoi est un jeune officier de police qui sort de l'école.
Il fait équipe avec frère Chin pour enquêter sur une série d'homicides.

Photographie de Siu-keung Cheng (Election 1 et 2 / PTU / Sparrow / Breaking news)
Musique de Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell / Ring / Avalon)


PS : Le film n'a pas encore de date de sortie en France.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8a4HCl12cNw
    posted the 09/19/2021 at 03:30 PM by nicolasgourry
