[Switch] Momotaro Dentetsu / + de 3 Millions !
Il y a quelques temps, j'ai fait un article qui parlait de "3 Millions" (expédié)
https://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article455386.html


(C'est un jeu de Monopoly ferroviaire).

Officiellement, le jeu a été vendu à plus de 3 Millions.


Gematsu

Dernier classement Famitsu, il y avait 2 213 705 versions physiques, de plus il était dans le top 10.
Gematsu
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 07:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (11)
    bisba posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:27 AM
    Konami est sur de bon rail, à ce train la une suite devrait voir le bout du tunnel.
    seb84 posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:34 AM
    bisba gare à eux quand même.
    bisba posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:41 AM
    seb84 ça fait un paquet de billets à métro frais en attentant.
    liberty posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:49 AM
    seb84 bisba j'aime les jeux de mots j'invoque icebergbrulant
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:52 AM
    seb84 bisba liberty je sens que nous di...wagon, ça va de bon train avec le sujet.
    chronokami posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:53 AM
    bien joué les gars
    liberty posted the 06/15/2021 at 08:55 AM
    nicolasgourry
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/15/2021 at 09:06 AM
    Un jeu en bonne voie vers le succès
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/15/2021 at 10:35 AM
    liberty Je ne peux pas battre le jeu de mots de nicolasgourry
    bisba posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:35 AM
    gareauxloups posted the 06/15/2021 at 11:37 AM
    C'est étonnant, pour une fois aucune trace de commentaire délétère, minuscule ou bout-en-train
