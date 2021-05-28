accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
eyrtz
,
eldren
,
roxloud
name :
Scarlet Nexus
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
Playstation 5
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
176
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
spekuro
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5009
visites since opening :
6940566
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Scarlet Nexus: La demo dispo sur PS5 et PS4
Voila tout est dans le titre, cette derniere etant deja dispo depuis une semaine sur Xbox.
Le jeu sortira le 25 Juin sur PS5, PS4, Series, One et PC.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
kibix
,
killia
,
kujiraldine
posted the 05/28/2021 at 12:37 PM by
guiguif
comments (
6
)
axlenz
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 12:47 PM
Ah on avais atteint le stade de démo exclusif temporaire d'une semaine ?!
guiguif
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 12:48 PM
axlenz
MS a la promo tout comme Sony avait celle de RE8
aros
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:04 PM
Faudra je teste ça ce soir (sur XboxX)
axlenz
Resident Evil VIIIage c'était pour la PS5, ensuite pour la PS4, et seulement après pour Xbox.
Mais oui, s'en est même là. Avant c'était les trailers dans els conférence, maintenant, on en est là jusqu'aux exclusivité temporaire (et à rallonge ; coucou Final Fantasy VII Remake).
malroth
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:05 PM
merci, je teste ça de suite sur ps5
bladagun
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:29 PM
Allez on vas le tester quand même pour lui donner sa chance
rbz
posted
the 05/28/2021 at 01:40 PM
Il peut être cool mais faut voir sur la longueur. Ça va être déterminant
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
axlenz
Resident Evil VIIIage c'était pour la PS5, ensuite pour la PS4, et seulement après pour Xbox.
Mais oui, s'en est même là. Avant c'était les trailers dans els conférence, maintenant, on en est là jusqu'aux exclusivité temporaire (et à rallonge ; coucou Final Fantasy VII Remake).