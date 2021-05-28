profile
Scarlet Nexus
3
Likers
name : Scarlet Nexus
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : action
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X Playstation 5 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5009
visites since opening : 6940566
guiguif > blog
all
Scarlet Nexus: La demo dispo sur PS5 et PS4
Voila tout est dans le titre, cette derniere etant deja dispo depuis une semaine sur Xbox.

Le jeu sortira le 25 Juin sur PS5, PS4, Series, One et PC.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kibix, killia, kujiraldine
    posted the 05/28/2021 at 12:37 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    axlenz posted the 05/28/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Ah on avais atteint le stade de démo exclusif temporaire d'une semaine ?!
    guiguif posted the 05/28/2021 at 12:48 PM
    axlenz MS a la promo tout comme Sony avait celle de RE8
    aros posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:04 PM
    Faudra je teste ça ce soir (sur XboxX)

    axlenz
    Resident Evil VIIIage c'était pour la PS5, ensuite pour la PS4, et seulement après pour Xbox.
    Mais oui, s'en est même là. Avant c'était les trailers dans els conférence, maintenant, on en est là jusqu'aux exclusivité temporaire (et à rallonge ; coucou Final Fantasy VII Remake).
    malroth posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:05 PM
    merci, je teste ça de suite sur ps5
    bladagun posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:29 PM
    Allez on vas le tester quand même pour lui donner sa chance
    rbz posted the 05/28/2021 at 01:40 PM
    Il peut être cool mais faut voir sur la longueur. Ça va être déterminant
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo