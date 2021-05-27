profile
Konami
name : Konami
official website : http://www.konami-europe.com
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout ça devient de la bombe

C'est une mise à jour Gratuite (un crossover)



Éditeur : Konami
Genre : Battle Royale/Free-2-play
Disponible sur Stadia
Disponible sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch


https://www.konami.com/games/bomberman/online/us/en/news/#news210527_2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zSq4GlZXjY
    posted the 05/27/2021 at 06:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    faremis posted the 05/27/2021 at 07:00 AM
    Ton titre est trompeur, c'est l'annonce d'un DLC gratuit et on pense à un article expliquant qu'il explose tout dans les ventes.
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/27/2021 at 07:03 AM
    faremis je voulais faire un jeu de mot "explose" et "bomberman", tout simplement ^^
    Je vais faire un autre jeu de mot.
