Ni No Kuni Remastered
name : Ni No Kuni Remastered
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : RPG
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
articles : 5002
visites since opening : 6925161
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom officialisé sur Switch
Bandai Namco annonce NinoKuni 2 sur Switch. Cette version incluera les DLC.
Sortie prevue le 17 Septembre a 59,99.




    posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (14)
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:29 PM
    Aïe le prix.
    ryadr posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:38 PM
    Le prix lol
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:50 PM
    OOOOOOSEF, 3 ans trop tard, trop cher et surtout déjà fait sur PC.
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:01 PM
    C'est du 720p tout crade comme le premier je suis dégoûtée...
    guiguif posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:03 PM
    ootaniisensei bah si le premier qui etait a la base un jeu PS3 etait en 720p, le second qui etait sur PS4 n'allait pas etre mieux
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:09 PM
    guiguif ils auraient pu essayer d'optimiser le truc un peu mieux surtout, le premier est plus long/vaste que le second opus.
    Essayé au moin d'aller vers les 900p, parce que le premier je l'ai sur Switch et c'est sacrement crade (comme suggère ce trailer pour le second d'ailleurs)
    isora posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:20 PM
    60€ ça pique par contre, surtout 3 ans après sa sortie initiale.
    wickette posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:26 PM
    Le prix comme d'hab ce sera 40-50 chez nous au final... ou bien 50 avec 10E cheque fnac.

    A voir. Cet opus il y a plus Ghibli derrière c'est ça ?
    sora78 posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:36 PM
    Version inférieur, beaucoup trop chère et qui arrive beaucoup trop tard
    akinen posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:49 PM
    Je l’ai eu à moins de 10 sur ps4. Ça tourne nickel en 60 fps sur ps5
    ootaniisensei posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:55 PM
    wickette yup mais ça change pas grand chose en vrai, si on te le dis pas tu le devinera pas tout seul
    suzukube posted the 05/20/2021 at 03:57 PM
    guiguif, président ! TU REGALES TROP MEC !
    wu posted the 05/20/2021 at 04:01 PM
    La daube que c'est, même gratuit j'en veux pas. Je me suis déjà fais ken par la version daubé ps4
    drybowser posted the 05/20/2021 at 04:29 PM
    Sora78 elle a quoi d inferior cette version stp ?
