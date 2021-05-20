accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
aros
,
kevinmccallisterrr
name :
Ni No Kuni Remastered
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Bandai Namco
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
176
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gatsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
spekuro
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5002
visites since opening :
6925161
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom officialisé sur Switch
Bandai Namco annonce NinoKuni 2 sur Switch. Cette version incluera les DLC.
Sortie prevue le 17 Septembre a 59,99.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/20/2021 at 02:21 PM by
guiguif
comments (
14
)
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 02:29 PM
Aïe le prix.
ryadr
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 02:38 PM
Le prix lol
hayatevibritania
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 02:50 PM
OOOOOOSEF, 3 ans trop tard, trop cher et surtout déjà fait sur PC.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:01 PM
C'est du 720p tout crade comme le premier je suis dégoûtée...
guiguif
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:03 PM
ootaniisensei
bah si le premier qui etait a la base un jeu PS3 etait en 720p, le second qui etait sur PS4 n'allait pas etre mieux
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:09 PM
guiguif
ils auraient pu essayer d'optimiser le truc un peu mieux surtout, le premier est plus long/vaste que le second opus.
Essayé au moin d'aller vers les 900p, parce que le premier je l'ai sur Switch et c'est sacrement crade (comme suggère ce trailer pour le second d'ailleurs)
isora
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:20 PM
60€ ça pique par contre, surtout 3 ans après sa sortie initiale.
wickette
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:26 PM
Le prix comme d'hab ce sera 40-50 chez nous au final... ou bien 50 avec 10E cheque fnac.
A voir. Cet opus il y a plus Ghibli derrière c'est ça ?
sora78
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:36 PM
Version inférieur, beaucoup trop chère et qui arrive beaucoup trop tard
akinen
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:49 PM
Je l’ai eu à moins de 10 sur ps4. Ça tourne nickel en 60 fps sur ps5
ootaniisensei
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:55 PM
wickette
yup mais ça change pas grand chose en vrai, si on te le dis pas tu le devinera pas tout seul
suzukube
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 03:57 PM
guiguif
, président
! TU REGALES TROP MEC !
wu
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 04:01 PM
La daube que c'est, même gratuit j'en veux pas. Je me suis déjà fais ken par la version daubé ps4
drybowser
posted
the 05/20/2021 at 04:29 PM
Sora78
elle a quoi d inferior cette version stp ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Essayé au moin d'aller vers les 900p, parce que le premier je l'ai sur Switch et c'est sacrement crade (comme suggère ce trailer pour le second d'ailleurs)
A voir. Cet opus il y a plus Ghibli derrière c'est ça ?