Mario Golf : Super Rush
name : Mario Golf : Super Rush
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : N.C
genre : sport
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Mario Golf / Trailer Overview (+ Video Gameplay) Up




16 Personnages :
Mario / Luigi / Wario / Waluigi / Peach / Daisy / Yoshi / Bowser / Bowser Jr. / Boo / Donkey Kong / Rosalina / Pauline / Toad / Chargin’ Chuck / King Bob-omb.

Bienvenue dans le club des possible "GOTY" 2021


7 Minutes Video Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8e8h6qVLLXM&list=UUn9tXkXDxeHdZ6RZpYB2ELg&index=1
    posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (9)
    potion2swag posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:10 PM
    Le multi est hyper malin.
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:11 PM
    Je vais le prendre, ils sont toujours bons, mais j'imagine que ma pref' restera à Everybody's golf sur vita.
    altendorf posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:16 PM
    J'aurais tellement aimé que Camelot bosse sur autre chose :/
    shambala93 posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:22 PM
    Tennis golfe mais depuis la gamecube, smash football est porté disparu...
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:24 PM
    shambala93 pour le foot, c'est depuis la Wii.
    masharu posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:32 PM
    Le nom FR de "Chargin’ Chuck" c'est "Bill Dozer" (et "Fred Lafonce" chez nos amis les québécois ).

    Il donne envie, malgré l'absence de mini-jeux qu'on avait sur les opus N64 et GCN. Mon seul soucis, c'est le fan-service avec un casting toujours au rabais quand on sait qu'il existe un milliard de personnages et que ça serait fun de jouer Funky Kong, Captain Syrup, Karl Tastroff ou encore Gracowitz.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:49 PM
    Tiens donc ça fesait longtemps, Nintendo a décidé de nous sortir ces vieilleries à la pelle ( Kirby et Mario golf ) pour faire chier leur fan.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:53 PM
    A défaut d avoir waluigi sur smash il est de retour dans le golf. Ç est pas beau
    shambala93 posted the 05/17/2021 at 01:56 PM
    nicolasgourry
    Oui c’est vrai mais ça fait déjà 14-15 ans...
