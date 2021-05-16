profile
Louis-San aborde deux sujets intéressant au Japon

être pauvre au Japon


être un enfant au japon
    kidicarus, aym, plistter
    posted the 05/16/2021 at 08:07 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    liquidsnake66 posted the 05/16/2021 at 08:43 AM
    Globalement je l'aime bien ce gars il est assez sympathique
