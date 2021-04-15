profile
guiguif > blog
Castlevania: Une affiche pour la saison 4
La saison 4 de l'animé Castlevania de Netflix se tease via un artwork. Toujours pas de date.

https://adala-news.fr/2021/04/lanime-castlevania-saison-4-en-visual-art/
    mwaka971, playstation2008, cobrasnake, kuroni, kidicarus, opthomas, archesstat
    posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:38 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    liquidsnake66 posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:41 PM
    J'avais trouvé la saison 1 a la limite du ridicule niveau gore mais correcte sans l'ensemble, ca vaut quoi les saisons 2 ou 3 ?
    wilhelm posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:45 PM
    Que c'est insipide comme affiche. On dirait un fanart quelconque de DevianArt.
    rendan posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:58 PM
    Jolie perso
    cobrasnake posted the 04/15/2021 at 08:59 PM
    excellent anime j'ai hate
    kidicarus posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:07 PM
    Enfin un peu de news.
    forte posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:16 PM
    Ca devrait normalement raconter l'histoire de Curse Of Darkness. Hâte, ca reste vraiment sympa.
    ducknsexe posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:16 PM
    Clair que l affiche est médiocre , rien a voir avec la première
    armando posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:28 PM
    liquidsnake66 La 3 saison était mauvaise (enifn pour moi)
    rikimaru posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:45 PM
    Ça me rappel l'affiche faite à l'arrache de la saison 2 de B: The Beginning (si ça se trouve c'est la même personne qui l'a réalisée chez Netflix ).
    guiguif posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:49 PM
    Disons que le trait est bon mais que la colo est quand meme a demi teinte
    shigerumawa posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:56 PM
    j'ai pas réussi à finir la saison 3.
    liquidsnake66 posted the 04/15/2021 at 09:58 PM
    armando
    opthomas posted the 04/15/2021 at 10:24 PM
    J'attends de voir la saison 3 en jap sous-titré perso pas encore trouvé de lien pour ça.
