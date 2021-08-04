profile
No More Heroes III
6
Likers
name : No More Heroes III
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Marvelous
developer : Grasshopper Manufacture
genre : action
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Rappel/Switch] No More Heroes III / 14 Heures





    kidicarus
    posted the 04/08/2021 at 11:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    wu posted the 04/08/2021 at 11:54 AM
    Svp faite pas les cons avec vos blabla de 30 minutes et des wow surexagéré comme le font les japs.

    Montré du gameplay, limite l'intro et la première mission.
    guiguif posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:07 PM
    wu t'as ta dose de cringeries avec la V-Tubeuse ?
    wu posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:16 PM
    guiguif Ils ont été jusqu'a mettre une bouteille d'eau (vrai)à coté de cet japoniaiserie.

    Sont dingue les japs.
    cloudo posted the 04/08/2021 at 12:26 PM
    Ce live est éclaté
    giru posted the 04/08/2021 at 01:04 PM
    La Wii en avait quand même vraiment dans le ventre! Dommage que ce remaster ait l'air assez fainéant
    kidicarus posted the 04/08/2021 at 01:17 PM
    Une présentation à la hauteur de la série, c'est barré.

    Pour le Japon, un coffret avec 3 jeux.
    sanj posted the 04/08/2021 at 01:17 PM
    Hâte, tout me hype dans le jeu (hors aspect graphique un peu limité mais ça c'est acté). Tout le reste a l'air OUF.
