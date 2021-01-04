Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'Avril.
1er Avril: Outriders (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)
6 Avril: Lost Words : Beyond the Page (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
6 Avril : Oddworld : Soulstorm (PS4, PS5, One, PC)
15 Avril : Ashwalkers : A Survival Journey (PC)
15 Avril : SaGa Frontier Remastered (PS4, Switch, PC)
15 Avril : Stitchy in Tooky Trouble (Switch)
16 Avril : Poison Control (PS4, Switch)
20 Avril : MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX)
22 Avril : MotoGP 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)
23 Avril : NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (PS4, One, PC)
23 Avril : Judgment (PS5, SX)
30 Avril : R-Type Final 2 (PS4, One, SX, Switch, PC)
30 Avril : Returnal (PS5)
30 Avril : New Pokemon Snap (Switch)
Vos attentes ? De mon côté ça sera très probablement NieR. J'ai bien aimé Automata mais je n'ai jamais eu l'occasion de faire Replicant.
Hommage ou Ridiculous ?