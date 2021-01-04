1er Avril: Outriders (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)

6 Avril: Lost Words : Beyond the Page (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

6 Avril : Oddworld : Soulstorm (PS4, PS5, One, PC)

15 Avril : Ashwalkers : A Survival Journey (PC)

15 Avril : SaGa Frontier Remastered (PS4, Switch, PC)

15 Avril : Stitchy in Tooky Trouble (Switch)

16 Avril : Poison Control (PS4, Switch)

20 Avril : MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX)

22 Avril : MotoGP 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)

23 Avril : NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (PS4, One, PC)

23 Avril : Judgment (PS5, SX)

30 Avril : R-Type Final 2 (PS4, One, SX, Switch, PC)

30 Avril : Returnal (PS5)

30 Avril : New Pokemon Snap (Switch)

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'Avril.