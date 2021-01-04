profile
Sorties JV Avril 2021
Sorties

Liste non exhaustive des grosses sorties d'Avril.

1er Avril: Outriders (PS4, PS5, One, SX, PC)



6 Avril: Lost Words : Beyond the Page (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



6 Avril : Oddworld : Soulstorm (PS4, PS5, One, PC)



15 Avril : Ashwalkers : A Survival Journey (PC)



15 Avril : SaGa Frontier Remastered (PS4, Switch, PC)



15 Avril : Stitchy in Tooky Trouble (Switch)



16 Avril : Poison Control (PS4, Switch)



20 Avril : MLB The Show 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX)



22 Avril : MotoGP 21 (PS4, PS5, One, SX, Switch, PC)



23 Avril : NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (PS4, One, PC)



23 Avril : Judgment (PS5, SX)



30 Avril : R-Type Final 2 (PS4, One, SX, Switch, PC)



30 Avril : Returnal (PS5)



30 Avril : New Pokemon Snap (Switch)



Vos attentes ? De mon côté ça sera très probablement NieR. J'ai bien aimé Automata mais je n'ai jamais eu l'occasion de faire Replicant.
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/04/01/sorties-avril-2021/
    tags : sorties jv
    posted the 04/01/2021 at 11:30 AM by nindo64
    comments (4)
    ducknsexe posted the 04/01/2021 at 11:41 AM
    Stitchy in Tooky Trouble (Switch)

    Hommage ou Ridiculous ?
    smashfan posted the 04/01/2021 at 12:06 PM
    oddworld soulstorm et pokemon snap pour moi
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/01/2021 at 12:25 PM
    Oddworld avec le Ps plus et le remake de Nier.
    draer posted the 04/01/2021 at 02:47 PM
    A priori rien pour moi, à la base je voulais prendre Nier mais trop de jeux en ce moment (entre P5S et tous les jeux Play at Home), en plus il y a Mass Effect qui arrive en mai.
