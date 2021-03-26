profile
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie annoncé
Le manga Jujutsu Kaisen 0, prequel de Jujutsu Kaisen, aura le droit a une adaptation en film pour la fin d'année 2021.

https://adala-news.fr/2021/03/le-film-animation-jujutsu-kaisen-0-annonce/
    comments (2)
    shao posted the 03/26/2021 at 06:50 PM
    Oh ouiiiii!!!!
    kinectical posted the 03/26/2021 at 07:05 PM
    L’anime defonce honnêtement j’adore
