J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
161
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1162
visites since opening : 3060373
amassous > blog
L'auteur de Kid Paddle dessine Goku à sa manière..



https://twitter.com/midamkidpaddle/status/1366435400047288322?s=20
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sieu69, odv78, megadeth
    posted the 03/02/2021 at 06:53 AM by amassous
    comments (2)
    sieu69 posted the 03/02/2021 at 06:53 AM
    neclord83 posted the 03/02/2021 at 07:20 AM
    Putain, quand j'ai vu le dessin, j'ai cru que l'animé revenait
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo