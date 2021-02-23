profile
Activision Blizzard
11
Likers
name : Activision Blizzard
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3606
visites since opening : 4904089
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 / Video Gameplay



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL19wvWwbq4&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    arrrghl
    posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:40 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    axlenz posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:45 PM
    ça tourne bien! Tant mieux pour ceux qui ne l'avaient pas encore fait
    cloudo posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:48 PM
    C'est propre, encore un portage Activision 10/10.
    S'il le voulait il pourrait même y avoir un décent Call of (portage ou non)
    birmou posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:48 PM
    Need
    kidicarus posted the 02/23/2021 at 08:54 PM
    cloudo les cod wii était bien réussi, seul le nombre de joueur simultané était trop petit.

    Donc un jeu switch compatible joycon serait excellent. Mais avec Activision, il sera disponible à la sortie de la switch ou Super Switch pour l'hommage à la snes, mais sur le jeu serait pour la premier switch
    suzukube posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:01 PM
    kidicarus j'ai rien compris, on aura Super Mario World sur Super Switch ?
    arrrghl posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:04 PM
    propre !
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:08 PM
    arrrghl les portages d'Activision sont réussis, j'ai confiance pour Diablo 2 Resurrected (d'ailleurs Diablo III : Eternal Edition était très bien adapté).
    sultano posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:22 PM
    Super propre, hâte de voir le framerate. J'espère qu'une sortie physique est prévue, à l'instar des Crash et Spyro
    kidicarus posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:28 PM
    suzukube non, call of duty sur switch quand la switch 2 sortira
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:30 PM
    sultano bien sur que la sortie physique est prévu, j'ai même rajouté la boite sur l'article.
    https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08X8FDHFN/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=Tony+Hawk%27s+Pro+Skater+1+%2B+2+-+Nintendo+Switch&linkCode=ll2&linkId=18ae1c41fa1c845c24c4dd8d71704555&qid=1614102077&sr=8-1&tag=nintendoeverything-20
    sultano posted the 02/23/2021 at 09:50 PM
    nicolasgourry Ah yes merci !
    fdestroyer posted the 02/23/2021 at 10:11 PM
    sultano Bah du coup une sortie physique oui, mais surtout pas à l'instar de Spyro avec pratiquement rien sur la cartouche et tout à télécharger!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo