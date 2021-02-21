profile
Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
name : Ghosts'n Goblins Resurrection
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action plates-formes
[Switch] Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection / 15 Minutes Gameplay

Prix : 29,99€ / Taille du fichier : 3.0 GB
Le jeu est jouable en co-op.

Date de sortie : 25 février 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ioagkc5TyVU&feature=emb_logo
    posted the 02/21/2021 at 11:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kujiraldine posted the 02/21/2021 at 11:26 PM
    Ce jeu de l'enfer. On nous parle de la difficulté des Souls like aujourd'hui mais à l'époque, je crois qu'on était complètement inconscients. Capcom! Nous étions des enfants !!!!
    testament posted the 02/22/2021 at 12:07 AM
    https://youtu.be/zrloSNVlw9I
    hyoga57 posted the 02/22/2021 at 12:10 AM
    kujiraldine Ah mais c'est clair. Les Souls c'est peut-être assez exigeant, mais à l'époque tu avais des jeux beaucoup plus hardcore que ce qu'on a aujourd'hui. Et c'était le cas dans pas mal de genres de jeux.
