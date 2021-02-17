profile
Crash Bandicoot 4
0
Likers
name : Crash Bandicoot 4
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : Toys For Bob
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 Nintendo Switch -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3587
visites since opening : 4882641
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Crash Bandicoot 4 / Video Gameplay




30FPS / 720p Portable et 1080p Salon
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zqnK6zFKXrM&feature=emb_logo
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2021 at 05:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    potion2swag posted the 02/17/2021 at 05:54 PM
    Ca me donne la gerbe comme pour l'adaptation de Spyro sur swtich... Je sais pas ce qu'ils font mais ça trigger mon motion sickness comme jamais.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo