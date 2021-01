Starting today (January 28th) gamers around the world are able to buy The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch either as a Complete Edition containing the base game, both expansions and all free DLCs, or separately.



We decided to change the way we sell the game to allow everyone more flexibility. For the time being both versions will be available in Nintendo eShop but ultimately the Complete Edition will be withdrawn and replaced with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Hearts of Stone and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Blood and Wine as separate products.



Don’t worry, even after the Complete Edition is removed from eShop, you will be able to get the full set for the same price as before — in the near future we’ll introduce a bundle containing all products. In addition, everyone who already owns the Complete Edition will keep it, and, to ensure that no one buys the game for the second time by accident, every owner of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (digital or physical) will receive a 100% discount on the base game and expansions in Nintendo eShop.

On apprend hier qu'a partir d'aujourd'hui (28 janvier), The Witcher 3 sur Nintendo Switch est également disponible à l'achat sans les DLC, qu'il est possible de les prendre séparément sur le Nintendo eShop.Mais le caviar ici, c'est que CD Projekt compte retirer The Witcher 3: Complete Edition du Nintendo eShop sur le long terme. Quid de la version physique de l'édition complète ?...