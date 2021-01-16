« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Little Nightmares II
2
name : Little Nightmares II
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tarsier Studios
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
Little Nightmares II / PS4 Vs Switch


PS4/Switch : 30 FPS Stable
PS4 : 1080p / Switch : 720p


Rappel : La démo est disponible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_t-pwiqaX8&feature=emb_logo
    4
    Likes
    posted the 01/16/2021 at 10:26 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    flom posted the 01/16/2021 at 10:42 AM
    En tout cas la demo tourne bien sûr switch. J acheté sans regret sur l'hybride de nintendo
    cyr posted the 01/16/2021 at 10:50 AM
    720p même sur le Dock ?

    J'ai eu le premier a 9€ y a pas très longtemps mais jamais lancer.
    Donc le deuxième va attendre.
    kidicarus posted the 01/16/2021 at 11:39 AM
    J'ai testé la demo, esthétiquement il est réussi et le jeu reste fidèle au premier l'ambiance est réussie, mais ça reste rigide en déplacement
    kidicarus posted the 01/16/2021 at 11:43 AM
    Tu t'offusques pour le 720 de la switch mais pas du 1080 30 fps de la ps4 qui est soit disant surpuissante à la sous console qu'est la switch; mots des rageux d'un internet envers cette petite machine puissante pour une autonomie portable.

    Donc, jeu très réussi pour ce support comme pour l'autre.
    walterwhite posted the 01/16/2021 at 02:27 PM
    Il donne sacrément envie le jeu
    suzukube posted the 01/16/2021 at 02:45 PM
    kidicarus je trouve que les 30 FPS vont très bien à ce jeu perso =/
