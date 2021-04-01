Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
L'affaire du peignoir italien








je vous jure je chiale
    posted the 01/04/2021 at 09:54 PM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    ravyxxs posted the 01/04/2021 at 10:04 PM
    Le "allah le chauve" m'a le plus choqué dans tout ça perso....

    Aucun respect
    negan posted the 01/04/2021 at 10:16 PM
    Putain de génie du mal :lol
    thejoke posted the 01/04/2021 at 10:16 PM
    gantzeur t'en as d'autres des comme ça? Ils suppriment tout les topics collectors et intéressants chez jv.com avec leurs modérateurs fous.
    mwaka971 posted the 01/04/2021 at 10:20 PM
    sankadabo posted the 01/04/2021 at 10:26 PM
    C'est quoi cette histoire
