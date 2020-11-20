J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
160
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1107
visites since opening : 2947970
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball SUPER chapitre 66 en anglais


C’est dipo sur Manga plus!

https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1008017
https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1008017
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    jf17
    posted the 11/20/2020 at 04:40 PM by amassous
    comments (2)
    jf17 posted the 11/20/2020 at 04:57 PM
    Franchement c'est pas mal
    Même Vegeta a son moment de gloire, et niveau technique il égal Goku.
    jf17 posted the 11/20/2020 at 04:58 PM
    Par contre la puissance de uub qui a du ki divin, je ne suis pas fan.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre