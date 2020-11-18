accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
159
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
funkenstein
,
greil93
,
atyby28
,
youki
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
ichigoo
,
maksamo
,
kiku1x
,
trezert
,
liquidus
,
innake
,
fantacitron
,
stonesjack
,
darkkain80
,
milo42
,
strifedcloud
,
rixlos
,
roy001
,
klepapangue
,
fleauriant
,
minx
,
sorow
,
thib50
,
aiolia081
,
binou87
,
grimmroy
,
leykel
,
achille
,
tvirus
,
rosewood
,
shincloud
,
sephiroth07
,
sauronsg
,
kurosama
,
fullbuster
,
lanni
,
pokute
,
kasumi
,
jf17
,
neokiller
,
traveller
,
mickurt
,
furtifdor
,
momotaros
,
drakeramore
,
fuji
,
bibi300
,
loudiyi
,
darkvador
,
jeanouillz
,
wanda
,
anonymous340
,
goldmen33
,
svr
,
shurax93
,
lz
,
x1x2
,
lafontaine
,
latimevic
,
linkiorra
,
diablass59
,
monkeydluffy
,
supatony
,
gunotak
,
heracles
,
ykarin
,
waurius59
,
monnette
,
kyogamer
,
hir0k
,
spaaz
,
link49
,
battossai
,
darkfoxx
,
anakaris
,
dedrial
,
spartan1985
,
kisukesan
,
dx93
,
gantzeur
,
ootaniisensei
,
soulshunt
,
eldren
,
elmax
,
darkyx
,
murasamune
,
arngrim
,
jojoplay4
,
octobar
,
kikibearentongues
,
indianajones
,
hyoga57janvier2013avril2020
,
airzoom
,
link80
,
docteurdeggman
,
eruroraito7
,
archesstat
,
fortep
,
davidhm
,
jorostar
,
chester
,
sid
,
opthomas
,
seriouslo
,
seriously
,
geugeuz
,
kenpokan
,
gat
,
edgar
,
bliss02
,
sora78
,
jeuxtorrents
,
rebellion
,
kabuki
,
leblogdeshacka
,
mugimeddy
,
51love
,
neckbreaker71
,
sphinx
,
tuni
,
iglooo
,
lucaslegamer
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
kali
,
misterpixel
,
marchand2sable
,
coco6767
,
shindo
,
icebergbrulant
,
raph64
,
negan
,
rayzorx09
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
gamergunz
,
niveforever
,
voxen
,
siil
,
biboys
,
osiris
,
gunhedtv
,
walterwhite
,
benji54
,
kamina
,
receiversms
,
johnt
,
trichejeux
,
plistter
,
varanime
,
salocin
,
giusnake
,
drockspace
,
suzukube
,
zestarlight
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
orichimarugin
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1212
visites since opening :
2909251
shanks
> blog
all
Divers
Jeux Video
Sketch
Cinéma
Infos en vrac
Foot
Le rien
Questions connes
Aide aux succès
Game of Thrones
(Jolies ?) images
La Switch pourrait accueillir sous peu une grosse cartouche
Jeux Video
Teaser de Picross S5
2 Picross en un an, à chaque fois en plein confinement.
C'est dommage, si ça arrive sous peu, je vais devoir abandonner Demon's Souls
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
killia
posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:08 PM by
shanks
comments (
14
)
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:09 PM
Pendant un moment j'y ai cru
fiveagainstone
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
Un nouveau Picross 3d ou rien!
foxstep
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
Bait évident sinon ça aurait était mis en home
ducknsexe
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:11 PM
Picross S5 fait rétro studio, fausse foie
derno
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:11 PM
je m'attendais à un truc qui dépasse comme le capteur lumineux de boktai ou le rumble de pokemon pinball^^
foxstep
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:13 PM
ravyxxs
naïf
hatefield
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:16 PM
Vous êtes un malade monsieur.
syndrome
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:18 PM
J'aime picross... mais qu'ils aillent chier
altendorf
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:21 PM
famimax
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:22 PM
shanks
Au fait, tu l'as fait Picto Quest ?
killia
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:22 PM
shanks
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:23 PM
famimax
Ouais.
Nul
famimax
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:29 PM
shanks
Ah bon t'as pas aimé ? Moi j'avais trouvé ça sympa (un peu trop facile), mais je suis pas habitué au genre aussi
shanks
posted
the 11/18/2020 at 12:31 PM
famimax
Options de sensibilité de sticks trop haute + aides obligatoires, j'ai pas supporté.
Quand t'as un certain feeling avec les vrais Picross (difficulté max + aucune aide), les options d'accessibilité m'induisent au final en erreur.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Ouais.
Nul
Options de sensibilité de sticks trop haute + aides obligatoires, j'ai pas supporté.
Quand t'as un certain feeling avec les vrais Picross (difficulté max + aucune aide), les options d'accessibilité m'induisent au final en erreur.