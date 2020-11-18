profile
shanks > blog
all
La Switch pourrait accueillir sous peu une grosse cartouche
Jeux Video


Teaser de Picross S5

2 Picross en un an, à chaque fois en plein confinement.



C'est dommage, si ça arrive sous peu, je vais devoir abandonner Demon's Souls
    posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:08 PM by shanks
    comments (14)
    ravyxxs posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:09 PM
    Pendant un moment j'y ai cru
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
    Un nouveau Picross 3d ou rien!
    foxstep posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:10 PM
    Bait évident sinon ça aurait était mis en home
    ducknsexe posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:11 PM
    Picross S5 fait rétro studio, fausse foie
    derno posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:11 PM
    je m'attendais à un truc qui dépasse comme le capteur lumineux de boktai ou le rumble de pokemon pinball^^
    foxstep posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:13 PM
    ravyxxs naïf
    hatefield posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:16 PM
    Vous êtes un malade monsieur.
    syndrome posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:18 PM
    J'aime picross... mais qu'ils aillent chier
    altendorf posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:21 PM
    famimax posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:22 PM
    shanks Au fait, tu l'as fait Picto Quest ?
    killia posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:22 PM
    shanks posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:23 PM
    famimax
    Ouais.
    Nul
    famimax posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:29 PM
    shanks Ah bon t'as pas aimé ? Moi j'avais trouvé ça sympa (un peu trop facile), mais je suis pas habitué au genre aussi
    shanks posted the 11/18/2020 at 12:31 PM
    famimax
    Options de sensibilité de sticks trop haute + aides obligatoires, j'ai pas supporté.

    Quand t'as un certain feeling avec les vrais Picross (difficulté max + aucune aide), les options d'accessibilité m'induisent au final en erreur.
